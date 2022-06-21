Sewer leak at Atlantic Board of Elections causes damage, but doesn't stop certification of primary results

EGG HARBOR CITY — A sewer leak was discovered Monday after the long weekend in the new Board of Elections offices on Buffalo Avenue here, Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson confirmed Tuesday.

It appeared that a pipe had burst, Levinson said, adding that carpets and wallboard had been damaged, as well as some ballots from previous elections. Levinson could not say how many ballots were damaged as of late Tuesday morning.

The election results from the June 7 primary election were certified on time Monday, however, despite the leak, said County Clerk Joe Giralo.

The certification went on as planned, said Giralo. Results are now official.

There were enough write-in votes for two candidates to be added to the Nov. 8 general election ballot in two races, Giralo said. Signatures for those are now being checked.

When reached for comment Tuesday morning, Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said she had heard nothing about the leak situation.

According to Levinson, the Board of Elections leases the property and the building's landlord is responsible for cleanup.

The landlord, he said, is a firm out of Brooklyn, New York.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

