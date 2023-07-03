OCEAN CITY — Due to a threat of severe weather, a free outdoor Ocean City Pops concert scheduled for 8 p.m. Monday will move indoors at the Ocean City Music Pier, the city said Monday afternoon.
The concert will include performances of patriotic classics and audience favorites, according to a news release from the city. A second free outdoor concert remains on schedule for 8 p.m. Tuesday at Carey Stadium, just off the Boardwalk between Fifth and Sixth streets.
South Jersey was under a severe thunderstorm watch Monday evening.
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, has South Jersey in the watch through 10 p.m. A watch means the ingredients for severe weather are present. When the danger becomes imminent, a severe thunderstorm warning goes into effect.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.