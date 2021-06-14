 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Severe thunderstorm watch Monday night as damaging winds, tornado threaten
0 comments
top story

Severe thunderstorm watch Monday night as damaging winds, tornado threaten

{{featured_button_text}}

7:50 p.m. Update: The Storm Prediction Center has now placed Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties in a severe thunderstorm watch through 2 a.m. Tuesday. This was expected, as the National Weather Service wanted to wait for storms to approach the area. The first watch, which is in effect for Ocean County, is in effect until 9 p.m. as the initial line of storms attempts to pass through there. 

Severe t-storm watch

1:45 p.m. Update: The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of South Jersey under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.. The exception is Cape May, Atlantic and Cumberland counties. It's possible a watch will go up for these counties later in the day for the overnight hours. 

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of South Jersey under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.. The exception is Cape May, Atlantic and Cumberland counties. It's possible a watch will go up for these counties later in the day for the overnight hours.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Charge up your devices, cut down weakened tree branches, take in loose objects and have a way to receive weather alerts if you're sleeping at night.

A line of showers or storms will pass Monday night into Tuesday morning, bringing the potential for severe weather. 

A passing cold front will bring the risk for severe weather between 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.. Originating from a low pressure system in Ontario, a line of storms will build across the Midwest and then push eastward.

Despite thunderstorms in Pennsylvania at 2 p.m., this will not impact southeastern New Jersey. This will impact the northern half of the state during the afternoon. 

WeatherTap Radar

The radar as of 1:54 p.m. Note that the line of storms in New York and Pennsylvania will likely not be the ones that impact the region. Rather, they should push through the northern half of the state around sunset. A yet to be developed line of storms at the edge of the rain shown here to pass through southeastern New Jersey overnight. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

However, the main concern with this will be damaging wind, as well as the potential for weak tornadoes. On average, New Jersey experiences two tornadoes in a given year. No tornadoes have been reported in the state in 2021. 

Tuesday morning radar

The forecasted weather radar for 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to the North American Model. This is not exactly what will happen, but will provide a guide. 

Small hail, under an inch in diameter, will be possible. This usually does not cause damage. 

Svr Wx Risk.JPG

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC), a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has placed most of South Jersey in a level 2 of 5, slight, risk for severe weather. Only the shore from Margate to Seaside Heights is in a level 1 of 5, marginal risk. 

Both a level one and two risk for severe weather means that isolated to scattered severe weather is possible, respectively. There is no guarantee of severe weather.

Acting in favor of a severe free line of showers will be the fact that this will occur overnight. Without the destabilizing summer sun, storms have a tougher time maintaining the immense energy needed for severe storms, or a tornado.

The National Weather Service has three main tools at their disposal to alert you of weather that has the potential to impact life and/or property. Advisories, watches and warnings. all relayed through trusted media outlets, your smartphone, weather.gov or a NOAA weather radio. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what to know, and how to react, when one is issued.

On the other side, the region has plenty of moisture and an area of upper level low pressure moving in. This would enhance the ability for severe weather.

Compounding all of this is the fact that severe weather will take place overnight in South Jersey. With most people sleeping and devices off, injury or death from falling trees and a tornado are more likely. It is important to have a way for you to receive weather alerts, even while you're sleeping. The Press of Atlantic City's weather newsletter sends out severe weather emails when appropriate. 

Follow Meteorologist Joe Martucci on social media for more updates

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 14

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News