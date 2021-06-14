Severe thunderstorm watch Monday night as damaging winds, tornado threaten

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, the main concern with this will be damaging wind, as well as the potential for weak tornadoes. On average, New Jersey experiences two tornadoes in a given year. No tornadoes have been reported in the state in 2021.

Small hail, under an inch in diameter, will be possible. This usually does not cause damage.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC), a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has placed most of South Jersey in a level 2 of 5, slight, risk for severe weather. Only the shore from Margate to Seaside Heights is in a level 1 of 5, marginal risk.

Both a level one and two risk for severe weather means that isolated to scattered severe weather is possible, respectively. There is no guarantee of severe weather.

Acting in favor of a severe free line of showers will be the fact that this will occur overnight. Without the destabilizing summer sun, storms have a tougher time maintaining the immense energy needed for severe storms, or a tornado.

On the other side, the region has plenty of moisture and an area of upper level low pressure moving in. This would enhance the ability for severe weather.