Severe thunderstorm watch issued Monday evening, here's what to know

Cut down weak tree limbs, take in loose objects and have a way to receive weather alerts while sleeping.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through midnight Tuesday for all of South Jersey by the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma.
A line of thunderstorms that blossomed in West Virginia and Maryland Monday afternoon, threaten to pass between 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. during the evening.
However, rain will not be a guarantee for the whole region. While convective available potential energy (CAPE) and change of winds with height (shear) will be around, the lack of strong, or any, sun during this time will ultimately put a cap on the amount of severe weather in the area, especially along the shore.
Temperatures will be in the 80s and 70s during the evening, with plenty of humidity in the air.
