Severe thunderstorm watch issued Monday evening, here's what to know
Severe thunderstorm watch issued Monday evening, here's what to know

Radar Monday

3:30 to 4:45 p.m. radar from Monday afternoon. The line of thunderstorms in Maryland and West Virginia is the first, and most likely, rain to move in. The second line, in Ohio and Pennsylvania, may move through around midnight. However, it is not a guarantee. 

 Joe Martucci

Cut down weak tree limbs, take in loose objects and have a way to receive weather alerts while sleeping.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through midnight Tuesday for all of South Jersey by the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma.

Severe thunderstorm watch

A line of thunderstorms that blossomed in West Virginia and Maryland Monday afternoon, threaten to pass between 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. during the evening. 

Radar for June 22

The forecast radar for June 22, according to the High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model. 

However, rain will not be a guarantee for the whole region.  While convective available potential energy (CAPE) and change of winds with height (shear) will be around, the lack of strong, or any, sun during this time will ultimately put a cap on the amount of severe weather in the area, especially along the shore. 

The National Weather Service has three main tools at their disposal to alert you of weather that has the potential to impact life and/or property. Advisories, watches and warnings. all relayed through trusted media outlets, your smartphone, weather.gov or a NOAA weather radio. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what to know, and how to react, when one is issued.

Temperatures will be in the 80s and 70s during the evening, with plenty of humidity in the air. 

You can follow Meteorologist Joe Martucci here for more information. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Local Weather

