A severe thunderstorm watch for the potential of damaging weather is in effect until 9 p.m. for part of South Jersey according to the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency based in Norman, Oklahoma.

The watch is in effect for Ocean, Salem, Gloucester, Camden and Burlington counties and north of that.

Take in or secure loose objects outside your residence, keep your devices charged during the afternoon and evening hours in case of a power outage and have a safe place to hide in the small chance of a tornado.

Severe weather will be most likely west of a line from Millville in Cumberland County to Mays Landing in Atlantic County to west of the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County.

Those who are to the south and east of that line will likely see a reduced, sub-severe version of these storms.

The severe weather possibility will come in two rounds. First, some isolated storms moving south-to-north will come through. A tornado will not be ruled out in these.

Following that, a line of thunderstorms will pass through some of South Jersey and the Jersey Shore. Here, damaging winds, flooding rain and hail will be more likely the biggest threat, rather than tornadoes.

Dangerous lightning will also be around. Over the weekend, a Cranford, Union County man, was struck by lightning while working in his garage and went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, WPVI reported.

There is still uncertainty as to how far east severe weather will go in the state.

A sea breeze has been around for much of Cape May, Atlantic and Ocean counties. That has brought more stable air.

Severe weather parameters have been fairly low until you get further inland.

If life or property damage is imminent, the National Weather will issue a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning.

The potential for severe weather Monday has been highlighted for days.

On Saturday, the center issued an unusual day three severe thunderstorm risk for New Jersey. Typically, outlooks three days out are issued for the Deep South or Great Plains, where severe weather is more frequent.

On Monday, the center placed South Jersey in a level three of five risk for severe weather. Known as an enhanced risk, level three is typically the highest threat issued in the state for any given year.

Then, at 12:37 p.m. the center said there would be a 95% likelihood of a watch going out for the region, also unusually high.

The combination of very humid conditions at the surface and an area of low pressure aloft drive this severe weather risk.

A shower or storm will still be possible before 4 p.m. Monday. After Monday evening, severe weather will not be ruled out Tuesday afternoon and early evening as well. A cold front passing through the area will spark up storms, which may bring a damaging wind gust.