A severe-thunderstorm watch is in effect for South Jersey, as well as much of the rest of the state and the Delaware Valley, until 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Fifteen New Jersey counties are included in the watch, including Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties. The watch, which began at around 4:30 p.m., also spans South Jersey coastal waters.
The National Weather Service issued a severe-thunderstorm warning for a storm in western Cumberland County earlier this afternoon.
Press of Atlantic City meteorologist Joe Martucci said showers and storms could last up to two hours. Strong winds and flooding are the principal threats for the storm, he added, and there is a chance of hail. While the thunderstorm watch should expire at 11 p.m., Martucci said that non-severe showers could continue overnight.
