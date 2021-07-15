Severe crash blocking Garden State Parkway North for 'several hours'

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — A crash involving an overturned car has blocked all northbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway near the Cape May Toll Plaza.
The accident was reported at 8:21 a.m. on 511nj.org. According to a tweet from the official account of the parkway, the cleanup and investigation will keep the lanes closed for several hours.
Support Local Journalism
"And even though the southbound lanes are open," the account said, "there is a two-mile delay. If you can avoid the Parkway in Cape May County for the next couple hours, you should."
Exiting all cars at Ocean View on to Southbound which is now backed up pic.twitter.com/EW9XI5DZp5— Mike Delaney (@JeeponeSH) July 15, 2021
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.