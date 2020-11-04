Several South Jersey school board races came down to hundreds of votes or fewer

Five candidates were vying for three spots on the Lower Township Board of Education. Patricia Smith (5,423) and Gary Douglass Sr. (5,261) appeared to have won two of the seats. The current vote totals have Joseph E. Thomas taking the final seat with 4,085 votes, edging Lindsey N. Selby (3,934) by 101 votes. Jonathan Vile finished with 3,898.

Five candidates also ran for the Middle Township Board of Education, with Gloria J. Hodges (4,736) and Dennis Roberts (4,125) clearly winning two of the spots. Linda C. George currently has the third spot (3,768), but with only 110 votes more than George Delollis (3,658). Sarah Alvarez garnered 2,505 votes.

Four candidates ran for three spots in Upper Township. Rachel Mammele was the top vote getter (3,444), followed by Philip Schaffer (3,112). The last seat was only separated by 205 votes between Thomas McQuillen (3,105) and Andrea Hipkins (2,900).

In Avalon, there were two seats on the Board of Education open with three candidates on the ballot. Lois A. Scarpa was the clear winner with 484 votes, but the final seat came down to just more than 50 votes as Alexis Barren Binder had 358 and Jean E. Hunter recorded 305.