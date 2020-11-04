 Skip to main content
Several South Jersey school board races came down to hundreds of votes or fewer
If you ever wonder whether your vote matters, take a look at some of the contested races for local school boards this year.

There were 20 contested board of education races in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties, with some of the seats in those races settled by a few hundred votes or fewer.

All of the vote totals are unofficial and have not included a portion of mail-in ballots received on Election Day or after.

In Egg Harbor Township, six candidates ran for three school board seats with the race for the final seat decided by 53 votes. Patrick Ireland pulled in the most votes (9,848). Michael Price collected 8,896 votes. The race for the final seat came down to Tamika Gilbert-Floyd (8,139) and Michael A. Merlino (8,086). Stephen Napoli had 6,623 votes, and Nicholas J. Seppy received 6,600.

Four candidates ran for two open seats in Absecon with the last seat decided by 71 votes. Theresa L. Hudson was the highest vote getter with 2,127, followed by Eric Neal with 1,677. The last seat was between Thomas J. Grites (1,141) and Louis H. Imperatrice (1,070).

Several school board races in Cape May County were closely contested.

In Dennis Township, four candidates ran for three open spots. Jamie Burrows collected the most votes with 1,775, while Nichol Hoff had 1,670 and Claudia Miller had 1,601. Kalin Carlino finished fourth with 1,162 votes.

Five candidates were vying for three spots on the Lower Township Board of Education. Patricia Smith (5,423) and Gary Douglass Sr. (5,261) appeared to have won two of the seats. The current vote totals have Joseph E. Thomas taking the final seat with 4,085 votes, edging Lindsey N. Selby (3,934) by 101 votes. Jonathan Vile finished with 3,898.

Five candidates also ran for the Middle Township Board of Education, with Gloria J. Hodges (4,736) and Dennis Roberts (4,125) clearly winning two of the spots. Linda C. George currently has the third spot (3,768), but with only 110 votes more than George Delollis (3,658). Sarah Alvarez garnered 2,505 votes.

Four candidates ran for three spots in Upper Township. Rachel Mammele was the top vote getter (3,444), followed by Philip Schaffer (3,112). The last seat was only separated by 205 votes between Thomas McQuillen (3,105) and Andrea Hipkins (2,900).

In Avalon, there were two seats on the Board of Education open with three candidates on the ballot. Lois A. Scarpa was the clear winner with 484 votes, but the final seat came down to just more than 50 votes as Alexis Barren Binder had 358 and Jean E. Hunter recorded 305.

In Atlantic County, eight candidates ran for three open spots on the Atlantic City Board of Education. Patricia A. Bailey pulled in the most votes with 3,757, followed by Walter Johnson (2,908) and John A. Devlin (2,767). Devlin edged Jarrod Barnes (2,468) by 299 votes. Other vote totals include Farouque Talukder (1,975), Ambrose Gray (1,934), Mohammed G. Uddin (1,595) and Allen Thomas (1,442).

In Galloway Township, four candidates ran for three spots with Susan Coll-Guedes (7,457) pulling in the most votes. Sherri Parmenter received 7,099, and Ebenezer O-A Bilewu had 6,920. Ernest D. Huggard collected 5,483 votes.

Six candidates ran for three open spots in Hamilton Township, but the results were fairly clear as Christine Miller (5,666), Maria L. Newman (5,322) and Jennifer Lihach (4,471) received the most votes. Jennifer Oldfield had 3,427, Shawn Ankrah had 2,536 and Jarod Prince had 1,867 votes.

Pleasantville had seven candidates running for three seats. Julio Sanchez (1,893) received the most votes along with Elysa Sanchez (1,633). Anny E. Melo (1,483) had the third most votes, just 279 ahead of Sheila H. Todd (1,204). Doris Rowell had 1,160 votes, Loreal N. Chrisp had 905 and Sherrise A. Moten received 358 votes.

In Cumberland County, the Vineland Board of Education had three spots open and five candidates. Meghan Spinelli collected the most votes with 3,885, followed by Cedric Holmes (3,292) and Tom Ulrich (3,118), who finished 152 votes ahead of Dennis Rivera (2,966). Jerald Bryant received 2,710 votes.

The Millville Board of Education had three spots open and four candidates. Stephanie Risley (2,859) collected the most votes, followed by Michael J. Beatty (2,516) and Marissa Ranello (2,466), who finished 448 votes ahead of Charles Flickinger (2,018).

In Bridgeton, four candidates ran for three open spots as Albert L. Morgan (1,041), Erica Williams-Mosley (1,024) and Kenny Smith-Bey Jr. (980) outdistanced Ricardo Perez (623).

In Ocean County, the race for three Barnegat Township seats was extremely close among seven candidates. Alicia Bivins (4,329) received the most votes, followed by Doreen Continanza with 3,907. Sandra Churney received the third most votes with 3,792, followed by Christopher Sharpe (3,584), George Fedorczyk Jr. (3,485), Robert Geddes (3,268) and Justin Deemer (2,552).

The Little Egg Harbor Township Board of Education had one spot up for election. Lisa Semler (3,754) edged Danielle Kelly (3,316). In Long Beach Township, Danielle R.W. Hagler (849) defeated Georgene M. Martmann (561).

Seven candidates ran for three open spots in Stafford Township with Christopher Fritz (6,362) garnering the most votes, followed by Deborah M. Lyons (5,673) and Patricia Formica (4,581), who edged Gerald Simonelli (4,265) by 316 votes. James Curcio (3,332), Gregory Guido (2,904) and Kenneth Budinski (1,891) also ran.

There were two contested races for seats on the Pinelands Regional School District Board of Education. In Little Egg Harbor Township, four candidates ran for two spots. Raymond W. Bartlett (3,832) and Christine Palladino (3,524) were the top vote getters, followed by Maddalena Schemichen (3,019) and Laura Erber (2,752). There was one spot open in Tuckerton: Kim Hanadel (576) defeated Randall Moody (367).

