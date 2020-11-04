Several South Jersey school board races came down to hundreds of votes or fewer

If you ever wonder whether your vote matters, take a look at some of the contested races for local school boards this year.
There were 20 contested board of education races in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties, with some of the seats in those races settled by a few hundred votes or fewer.
All of the vote totals are unofficial and have not included a portion of mail-in ballots received on Election Day or after.
In Egg Harbor Township, six candidates ran for three school board seats with the race for the final seat decided by 53 votes. Patrick Ireland pulled in the most votes (9,848). Michael Price collected 8,896 votes. The race for the final seat came down to Tamika Gilbert-Floyd (8,139) and Michael A. Merlino (8,086). Stephen Napoli had 6,623 votes, and Nicholas J. Seppy received 6,600.
Four candidates ran for two open seats in Absecon with the last seat decided by 71 votes. Theresa L. Hudson was the highest vote getter with 2,127, followed by Eric Neal with 1,677. The last seat was between Thomas J. Grites (1,141) and Louis H. Imperatrice (1,070).
ATLANTIC CITY — The city has joined the South Jersey STEM & Innovation Partnership (SJSI…
Several school board races in Cape May County were closely contested.
In Dennis Township, four candidates ran for three open spots. Jamie Burrows collected the most votes with 1,775, while Nichol Hoff had 1,670 and Claudia Miller had 1,601. Kalin Carlino finished fourth with 1,162 votes.
Five candidates were vying for three spots on the Lower Township Board of Education. Patricia Smith (5,423) and Gary Douglass Sr. (5,261) appeared to have won two of the seats. The current vote totals have Joseph E. Thomas taking the final seat with 4,085 votes, edging Lindsey N. Selby (3,934) by 101 votes. Jonathan Vile finished with 3,898.
Five candidates also ran for the Middle Township Board of Education, with Gloria J. Hodges (4,736) and Dennis Roberts (4,125) clearly winning two of the spots. Linda C. George currently has the third spot (3,768), but with only 110 votes more than George Delollis (3,658). Sarah Alvarez garnered 2,505 votes.
Four candidates ran for three spots in Upper Township. Rachel Mammele was the top vote getter (3,444), followed by Philip Schaffer (3,112). The last seat was only separated by 205 votes between Thomas McQuillen (3,105) and Andrea Hipkins (2,900).
Memo says A.C. High School principal followed district policy in reporting ex-employee's inappropriate conduct
ATLANTIC CITY — A school administrator followed district policy in reporting a former employ…
In Avalon, there were two seats on the Board of Education open with three candidates on the ballot. Lois A. Scarpa was the clear winner with 484 votes, but the final seat came down to just more than 50 votes as Alexis Barren Binder had 358 and Jean E. Hunter recorded 305.
In Atlantic County, eight candidates ran for three open spots on the Atlantic City Board of Education. Patricia A. Bailey pulled in the most votes with 3,757, followed by Walter Johnson (2,908) and John A. Devlin (2,767). Devlin edged Jarrod Barnes (2,468) by 299 votes. Other vote totals include Farouque Talukder (1,975), Ambrose Gray (1,934), Mohammed G. Uddin (1,595) and Allen Thomas (1,442).
In Galloway Township, four candidates ran for three spots with Susan Coll-Guedes (7,457) pulling in the most votes. Sherri Parmenter received 7,099, and Ebenezer O-A Bilewu had 6,920. Ernest D. Huggard collected 5,483 votes.
Six candidates ran for three open spots in Hamilton Township, but the results were fairly clear as Christine Miller (5,666), Maria L. Newman (5,322) and Jennifer Lihach (4,471) received the most votes. Jennifer Oldfield had 3,427, Shawn Ankrah had 2,536 and Jarod Prince had 1,867 votes.
Pleasantville had seven candidates running for three seats. Julio Sanchez (1,893) received the most votes along with Elysa Sanchez (1,633). Anny E. Melo (1,483) had the third most votes, just 279 ahead of Sheila H. Todd (1,204). Doris Rowell had 1,160 votes, Loreal N. Chrisp had 905 and Sherrise A. Moten received 358 votes.
ABSECON — Angela Farmer, of Atlantic City, has been blind for three years due to glaucoma.
In Cumberland County, the Vineland Board of Education had three spots open and five candidates. Meghan Spinelli collected the most votes with 3,885, followed by Cedric Holmes (3,292) and Tom Ulrich (3,118), who finished 152 votes ahead of Dennis Rivera (2,966). Jerald Bryant received 2,710 votes.
The Millville Board of Education had three spots open and four candidates. Stephanie Risley (2,859) collected the most votes, followed by Michael J. Beatty (2,516) and Marissa Ranello (2,466), who finished 448 votes ahead of Charles Flickinger (2,018).
In Bridgeton, four candidates ran for three open spots as Albert L. Morgan (1,041), Erica Williams-Mosley (1,024) and Kenny Smith-Bey Jr. (980) outdistanced Ricardo Perez (623).
In Ocean County, the race for three Barnegat Township seats was extremely close among seven candidates. Alicia Bivins (4,329) received the most votes, followed by Doreen Continanza with 3,907. Sandra Churney received the third most votes with 3,792, followed by Christopher Sharpe (3,584), George Fedorczyk Jr. (3,485), Robert Geddes (3,268) and Justin Deemer (2,552).
The Little Egg Harbor Township Board of Education had one spot up for election. Lisa Semler (3,754) edged Danielle Kelly (3,316). In Long Beach Township, Danielle R.W. Hagler (849) defeated Georgene M. Martmann (561).
Seven candidates ran for three open spots in Stafford Township with Christopher Fritz (6,362) garnering the most votes, followed by Deborah M. Lyons (5,673) and Patricia Formica (4,581), who edged Gerald Simonelli (4,265) by 316 votes. James Curcio (3,332), Gregory Guido (2,904) and Kenneth Budinski (1,891) also ran.
There were two contested races for seats on the Pinelands Regional School District Board of Education. In Little Egg Harbor Township, four candidates ran for two spots. Raymond W. Bartlett (3,832) and Christine Palladino (3,524) were the top vote getters, followed by Maddalena Schemichen (3,019) and Laura Erber (2,752). There was one spot open in Tuckerton: Kim Hanadel (576) defeated Randall Moody (367).
ATLANTIC COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
ABSECON (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Louis H. Imperatrice
|1,070
|Theresa L. Hudson
|2,127
|Thomas J. Grites
|1,141
|Eric Neal
|1,677
|Write-ins
|67
ATLANTIC CITY (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Walter Johnson
|2,908
|Allen Thomas
|1,442
|John A. Devlin
|2,767
|Ambrose Gray
|1,934
|Farouque Talukder
|1,975
|Mohammed G. Uddin
|1,595
|Jarrod Barnes
|2,468
|Patricia A. Bailey
|3,757
|Write-ins
|89
BUENA BOROUGH (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Michael A. Feaster
|1,173
|Write-ins
|41
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Joseph E. Drogo
|2,258
|William B. Sneathen III
|2,460
|Write-ins
|102
EGG HARBOR CITY (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Janine Caudo
|798
|Write-ins
|116
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Tamika Gilbert-Floyd
|8,139
|Michael A. Merlino
|8,086
|Stephen Napoli
|6,623
|Nicholas J. Seppy
|6,600
|Michael Price
|8,896
|Patrick Ireland
|9,848
|Write-ins
|231
ESTELL MANOR (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Alicia Gray
|491
|Justin N. Roxas Sr.
|465
|Write-ins
|35
FOLSOM (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Lisa O'Toole
|563
|Glenn A. Smith
|517
|Write-ins
|21
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP - GREATER EGG HARBOR REGIONAL (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Margaret Guenther
|11,323
|Write-ins
|215
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Susan Coll-Guedes
|7,457
|Dr. Ebenezer O-A Bilewu
|6,920
|Ernest D. Huggard
|5,483
|Sherri Parmenter
|7,099
|Write-ins
|299
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP- GREATER EGG HARBOR REGIONAL (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Margaret Capone
|7,262
|Write-ins
|113
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP - GREATER EGG HARBOR REGIONAL- 1-YEAR UNEXPIRED (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Darrell Edmonds
|7,630
|Write-ins
|46
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Jennifer Lihach
|4,471
|Christine Miller
|5,666
|Maria L. Newman
|5,322
|Jennifer Oldfield
|3,427
|Jarod Prince
|1,867
|Shawn Ankrah
|2,536
|Write-ins
|99
HAMMONTON (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|S. "Sam" Mento III
|4,268
|Kelli Fallon
|4,537
|Raymond Scipione
|4,488
|Write-ins
|377
LINWOOD (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Emily Ryan
|2,130
|Reema Kanzaria
|2,057
|Kathleen Lowry
|2,170
|Write-ins
|1,027
LONGPORT (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Carl N. Tripician
|308
|Write-ins
|8
MULLICA TOWNSHIP - GREATER EGG HARBOR REGIONAL (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Gregory A. Kehrli
|1,638
|Write-ins
|16
MULLICA TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Nick Roehnert
|1,486
|Susan Brownhill
|1,506
|Sarah M. Kurtz
|1,540
|Write-ins
|53
NORTHFIELD-MAINLAND (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Evelyn M. Perez
|2,647
|Kinjal Patel
|2,432
|Write-ins
|102
NORTHFIELD (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Stephanie Woodhouse-Hughes
|2,725
|Write-ins
|452
PLEASANTVILLE (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Anny E. Melo
|1,483
|Julio Sanchez
|1,893
|Elysa Sanchez
|1,633
|Sherrise A. Moten
|358
|Loreal N. Chrisp
|905
|Sheila H. Todd
|1,204
|Doris Rowell
|1,160
|Write-ins
|61
SOMERS POINT-MAINLAND (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Albert W. Becker Jr.
|3,172
|Write-ins
|51
SOMERS POINT (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Kathleen Dolton
|2,936
|Michael Sweeder
|2,849
|Write-ins
|206
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Edward M. Zebedies Jr.
|832
|Daniel Ardito
|824
|Write-ins
|93
CAPE MAY COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
BOROUGH OF AVALON (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Jean E. Hunter
|305
|Lois A. Scarpa
|484
|Alexis Batten Binder
|358
|Write-ins
|6
CITY OF CAPE MAY (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Sharon Lee Kustra
|886
|Larry Reed
|839
|Thomas Rippman
|838
|Write-ins
|66
BOROUGH OF CAPE MAY POINT (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Meredith A. Scott
|128
TOWNSHIP OF DENNIS (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Claudia Miller
|1,601
|Nichol Hoff
|1,670
|Kalin Carlino
|1,162
|Jamie Burrows
|1,775
|Write-ins
|62
LOWER TOWNSHIP ELEMENTARY (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Patricia Smith
|5,423
|Jonathan Vile
|3,898
|Lindsey N. Selby
|3,934
|Gary Douglass, Sr.
|5,261
|Joseph E. Thomas
|4,085
|Write-ins
|86
LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL - LOWER TOWNSHIP (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Thomas Connelly, Jr.
|7.044
|Charles Jason Hunt
|7,648
|Write-ins
|221
TOWNSHIP OF MIDDLE (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Linda C. George
|3,768
|Dennis Roberts
|4,125
|Gloria J. Hodges
|4,736
|George Delollis
|3,658
|Sarah Deshusses-Alvarez
|2,505
|Write-ins
|220
CITY OF NORTH WILDWOOD (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Scott McCracken
|1,323
|Charles Burns
|1,236
|Michael Brown
|1,210
|Write-ins
|57
CITY OF OCEAN CITY (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Michael James
|4,188
|Joseph S. Clark, Jr.
|4,291
|Cecilia Gallelli-Keyes
|4,282
|Write-ins
|350
CITY OF SEA ISLE (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Kerry Mullane
|830
|Daniel Tumolo
|840
|Write-ins
|25
BOROUGH OF STONE HARBOR (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Suzanne M. Walters
|335
|Mark Matreale
|291
|Write-ins
|13
BOROUGH OF STONE HARBOR 1-year (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Robert A. Ross
|301
|Write-ins
|8
TOWNSHIP OF UPPER (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Rachel Mammele
|3,444
|Andrea Olenik-Hipkins
|2,900
|Thomas McQuillen
|3,105
|Philip Schaffer
|3,112
|Write-ins
|145
WEST CAPE MAY (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Thomas Belasco
|473
|Write-ins
|7
CITY OF WILDWOOD
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Lynn Quinlan
|780
|Joseph G Murray Jr
|802
|Kelly A. Phillips
|808
|Write-ins
|39
BOROUGH OF WILDWOOD CREST (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Joseph M. Schiff
|1,166
|Write-ins
|59
BOROUGH OF WOODBINE (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Patrick Keenan
|275
|Miriam Vives-Rivera
|352
|Write-ins
|27
CUMBERLAND COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
BRIDGETON (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Ricardo Perez
|623
|Albert L Morgan
|1,041
|Kenny Smith-Bey Jr.
|980
|Erica Williams-Mosley
|1,024
|Write-ins
|36
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Karen A. Rivera
|432
|Stacy G. Wilson-Smith
|463
|Michelle Ronan
|433
|Write-ins
|43
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP - CUMBERLAND REGIONAL (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Lisa Trexler
|388
|Write-ins
|10
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP - (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Write-ins
|18
DOWNE TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Dyron J. Corley
|136
|Brent R. Daly
|128
|Stanley J. Kershaw
|132
|Write-ins
|13
DOWNE TOWNSHIP (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Write-ins
|5
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP - CUMBERLAND REGIONAL (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Janice Carter
|722
|Write-ins
|8
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Ruth S. Butler
|725
|Michael K. Keene
|686
|Erica L. Goodwin
|706
|Write-ins
|16
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP- 2 YEAR UNEXPIRED (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Albert C. Winn IV
|682
|Write-ins
|6
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP- CUMBERLAND REGIONAL (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Valerie Wojcik
|128
|Write-ins
|4
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Stephen D. Barndt
|143
|Nicole Bostwick
|143
|Shelbi Lockard
|130
|Write-ins
|8
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Sharon Campbell
|612
|Write-ins
|68
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Edward J. Cox Jr.
|295
|Write-ins
|21
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Robert A. Chard
|313
|Ashley L. Hughes
|317
|Write-ins
|34
MILLVILLE (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Marissa Ranello
|2,466
|Stephanie Risley
|2,859
|Michael J. Beatty
|2,516
|Charles Flickinger
|2,018
|Write-ins
|134
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Leigha A. Saulin
|181
|Kevin A. Coll Sr.
|177
|Andrea S. Levick
|182
|Write-ins
|16
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Sheetal Patel
|906
|Fred E. Pierce Jr.
|932
|Write-ins
|59
VINELAND (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Jerald L. Bryant
|2,710
|Dennis Rivera
|2,966
|Tom Ulrich
|3,118
|Meghan Spinelli
|3,885
|Cedric Holmes
|3,292
|Write-ins
|101
SOUTHERN OCEAN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
BARNEGAT (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|George Fedorczyk Jr.
|3,485
|Robert Geddes
|3,268
|Doreen Continanza
|3,907
|Justin Deemer
|2,552
|Christopher Sharpe
|3,584
|Alicia Bivins
|4,329
|Sandra Churney
|3,792
|Write-ins
|83
BEACH HAVEN - SOUTHERN REGIONAL (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Stuart D. Snyder
|572
|Write-ins
|10
BEACH HAVEN (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Meredith L. O’Donnell
|511
|Jennifer Tomlinson
|507
|Write-ins
|7
EAGLESWOOD (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Isabella Pharo
|550
|Steven Halford
|420
|Write-ins
|71
LACEY TOWNSHIP (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Ashley Larsen
|3,743
|Jamie Fraser
|2,628
|Salvatore Armato
|3,317
|Frank T. Palino
|4,165
|Kimberly Klaus
|5,990
|Write-ins
|71
LITTLE EGG HARBOR - PINELANDS (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Christie Palladino
|3,523
|Raymond W. Bartlett
|3,830
|Maddalena Schemichen
|3,018
|Laura Erber
|2,751
|Write-ins
|108
LITTLE EGG HARBOR (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Lisa Semler
|3,753
|Danielle Kelly
|3,315
|Write-ins
|59
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP- LBI CONSOLIDATED (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Danielle R.W. Hagler
|849
|Georgene M. Hartmann
|561
|Write-ins
|10
SHIP BOTTOM - LBI CONSOLIDATED (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Stephanie Chung
|450
|Write-ins
|26
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP - SOUTHERN REGIONAL (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Thomas W. Serpico
|9,565
|Heather Tatur
|9,600
|Write-ins
|204
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Kenneth Budinski
|1,890
|James Curcio
|3,331
|Patricia Formica
|4,580
|Gregory Guido
|2,904
|Christopher Fritz
|6,362
|Deborah M. Lyons
|5,673
|Gerald Simonelli
|4,265
|Write-ins
|101
STAFFORD - 1-YEAR UNEXPIRED (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Erin Sharkey
|8,602
|Write-ins
|116
SURF CITY - LBI CONSOLIDATED (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Kelly Linkewich
|476
|Write-ins
|12
TUCKERTON - PINELANDS (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Kim Hanadel
|576
|Randall Moody
|367
|Write-ins
|14
TUCKERTON (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|David Colapietro
|889
|Write-ins
|43
Contact: 609-272-7179
Twitter @ACPressMelhorn
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.