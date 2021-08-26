Several cases of West Nile, EEE detected in Cape May County

The Cape May County Department of Health on Thursday announced the detection of the West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis in the county.

As part of a routine mosquito resting program, the county's Department of Mosquito Control detected West Nile in three mosquito collections — two in the area of the Cape May County Zoo and one at a West Cape May horse farm. Two collections also tested positive for EEE adjacent to Jakes Landing Road in Dennisville.

The department regularly tests for many mosquito-borne diseases in the county and sprays the affect areas.

“Knowing that West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis are here in the County is a good reminder for people to protect themselves against mosquito bites,” Cape May County Health Officer Kevin Thomas said in a news release.

Thomas reminded people mosquitos can bite at any time of day and particularly active in the early morning hours and early evening.

“To protect yourselves, you can wear long-sleeved shirts, long slacks and use mosquito repellent when outdoors during these times," Thomas said. "It is also important to eliminate standing water on your property that may serve as a habitat for mosquitoes and keep window screens in good repair."