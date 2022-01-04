Seven local regions, including Atlantic City, considered to be "food deserts"

TRENTON — Atlantic City, which has a long history of being known as an area "food desert," is second on a new draft list of areas in need of food access by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

Public comment is sought for the draft list that lists the state's top 50 food deserts, the NJDEA said Tuesday.

Areas of Bridgeton and Fairfield and Lawrence townships also made the top 20, at 12. Absecon, Egg Harbor City, Pleasantville, Millville and Woodbine, and Vineland also appear on the list later.

The list was developed in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (NJDCA) and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture (NJDA), along with input from the New Jersey Department of Human Services (NJDHS) and New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH).

Public comment can be submitted before Feb. 4, at njeda.com/program-specific-feedback.

Two listening sessions for stakeholder input will be held Jan. 12 and Jan. 13, and the public can also register for those online meetings.