Seven local regions, including Atlantic City, considered to be "food deserts"

TRENTON — Atlantic City, which has a long history of being known as an area "food desert," is second on a new draft list of areas in need of food access by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.
Public comment is sought for the draft list that lists the state's top 50 food deserts, the NJDEA said Tuesday.
Areas of Bridgeton and Fairfield and Lawrence townships also made the top 20, at 12. Absecon, Egg Harbor City, Pleasantville, Millville and Woodbine, and Vineland also appear on the list later.
The list was developed in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (NJDCA) and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture (NJDA), along with input from the New Jersey Department of Human Services (NJDHS) and New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH).
Public comment can be submitted before Feb. 4, at njeda.com/program-specific-feedback.
Two listening sessions for stakeholder input will be held Jan. 12 and Jan. 13, and the public can also register for those online meetings.
In the next few years, up to $240 million in funding through the Food Desert Relief Act, part of the Economic Recovery Act (ERA) signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in January 2021, will be available to the designated communities.
“We have an obligation as state leaders, and as human beings, to ensure that no New Jerseyan goes to bed hungry, regardless of their socioeconomic status,” said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver in a statement. “By crafting one of the most comprehensive food desert designations in the country, we are leading the nation in taking necessary steps to eradicate food deserts and remove the barriers keeping our state’s residents from accessing nutritious food.”
Access to high-quality foods was identified as a focus in a 2018 report by state officials on steps Atlantic City should take to return to local control. The report, co-authored by Jim Johnson, former special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy, highlighted the city’s issues.
Atlantic City has been known as a food desert since it closed its last operating supermarket, a Save-A-Lot, 15 years ago.
The store's closure has forced residents to take extra steps to buy groceries, having to go off the island into barrier towns including Absecon and Brigantine.
That is likely to change.
Village Supermarkets Inc. is planning to operate a new ShopRite on Baltic Avenue on land currently occupied by a parking lot for the Tanger Outlets and Atlantic City Convention Center. The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority previously said it will spend $18.7 million on the store that will occupy over 44,000 square feet.
Village Supermarkets Inc. will also spend $1 per month to lease the space, the CRDA previously said.
One week before Thanksgiving, Murphy, Oliver and other state officials joined Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his team at the site for a memorial groundbreaking on Bacharach Boulevard, formally introducing the city to its first grocery retailer in nearly two decades.
Company officials earlier said the store could be complete within one year.
