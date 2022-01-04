Seven local regions, including Atlantic City, considered 'food deserts'

“We have an obligation as state leaders, and as human beings, to ensure that no New Jerseyan goes to bed hungry, regardless of their socioeconomic status,” Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver said in a statement. “By crafting one of the most comprehensive food desert designations in the country, we are leading the nation in taking necessary steps to eradicate food deserts and remove the barriers keeping our state’s residents from accessing nutritious food.”

Access to high-quality foods was identified as a focus in a 2018 report by state officials on steps Atlantic City should take to return to local control. The report, co-authored by Jim Johnson, former special counsel to Murphy, highlighted the city’s issues.

Atlantic City has been known as a food desert since its last operating supermarket, IGA, closed 16 years ago.

The store's closure has forced residents to take extra steps to buy groceries, having to go off the island into neighboring towns including Absecon and Brigantine.

That is likely to change.

+5 Investments in new projects on tap for 2022 in Atlantic City ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s casinos are forging ahead with ambitious new projects in 2022, ev…