Seven local regions, including Atlantic City, considered 'food deserts'

Atlantic City, which has a long history of being known as a "food desert," is second on a new draft list of areas in need of food access by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.
Public comment is sought for the document that lists the state's top 50 food deserts, or areas lacking access to healthy foods, the authority said Tuesday.
Bridgeton and Fairfield and Lawrence townships in Cumberland County also made the top 20. Absecon, Egg Harbor City, Pleasantville, Millville, Woodbine and Vineland also appear on the list.
The list was developed in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, along with input from the New Jersey Department of Human Services and New Jersey Department of Health.
Public comment can be submitted before Feb. 4 at njeda.com/program-specific-feedback.
Two listening sessions for stakeholder input will be held Jan. 12 and 13, and the public can also register for those online meetings.
In the next few years, up to $240 million in funding through the Food Desert Relief Act, part of the Economic Recovery Act signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in January 2021, will be available to the designated communities.
“We have an obligation as state leaders, and as human beings, to ensure that no New Jerseyan goes to bed hungry, regardless of their socioeconomic status,” Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver said in a statement. “By crafting one of the most comprehensive food desert designations in the country, we are leading the nation in taking necessary steps to eradicate food deserts and remove the barriers keeping our state’s residents from accessing nutritious food.”
Access to high-quality foods was identified as a focus in a 2018 report by state officials on steps Atlantic City should take to return to local control. The report, co-authored by Jim Johnson, former special counsel to Murphy, highlighted the city’s issues.
Atlantic City has been known as a food desert since its last operating supermarket, IGA, closed 16 years ago.
The store's closure has forced residents to take extra steps to buy groceries, having to go off the island into neighboring towns including Absecon and Brigantine.
That is likely to change.
Village Super Market Inc. is planning to operate a new ShopRite on Baltic Avenue on land currently occupied by a parking lot for Tanger Outlets The Walk and the Atlantic City Convention Center. The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority previously said it will spend $18.7 million on the store that will occupy more than 44,000 square feet.
Village Super Market also will spend $1 per month to lease the space, the CRDA has said.
One week before Thanksgiving, Murphy, Oliver and other state officials joined Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his team at the site for a memorial groundbreaking on Bacharach Boulevard. Company officials have said the store could be complete within one year.
