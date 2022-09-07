 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seven candidates file for City Council election in Cape May

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

CAPE MAY — The board is set for a City Council race this November that could reshape local government, with five candidates for three full terms on council, and two seeking a two-year term.

There are five seats on Cape May City Council. This year, all but Mayor Zack Mullock’s seat are up for a vote in the non-partisan race this fall.

Three incumbents have filed to run by the Tuesday deadline, as have a former mayor and a former City Council member.

Council members Loraine Baldwin and Shaine P. Meier have filed petitions to run for reelection, while incumbent Michael Yeager has filed petitions to run for the two years left on the term to which he was appointed last year.

Former Council member Patricia Gray Hendricks has also filed petitions to run for the two-year term.

There are five candidates for the three full council terms on the ballot this year. In addition to Baldwin and Meier, former Mayor Clarence Lear was one of the first candidates to file petitions.

Also on the ballot will be Mark DiSanto, who ran in 2018 and 2020, and Maureen McDade, who is an alternate member of the city’s Zoning Board.

Council member Stacy Sheehan, who serves as deputy mayor, has decided not to seek another term this year.

Usually, there would only be three seats up for election at once. Last year, City Council appointed Yeager to fill the seat vacated when Chris Bezaire resigned from the governing body, until the next schedule election this fall.

Bezaire had been elected in 2020. That same year he was charged with stalking and contempt of court, eventually pleading guilty. He sought to keep his City Council seat, despite calls for his resignation, but eventually agreed to step down.

