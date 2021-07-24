Services set for Stockton student who died after parkway crash

Viewing services are set for Sunday for a Waretown man who died last week after a crash on the Garden State Parkway.
Kevin T. Grady, 21, was attempting to get off the parkway at Exit 69 in Ocean Township about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when he lost control of his vehicle, veered to the left and struck several small trees, State Police said. His vehicle then hit a large tree. He was wearing a seat belt.
Support Local Journalism
He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead, State Police said.
Grady was a 2018 Southern Regional High School graduate and a 2020 Ocean County College graduate, according to his obituary. He was studying business at Stockton University.
According to his obituary, Grady started his own lawn service, KT Lawn and Landscaping Solutions. He also had a black belt in martial arts, rode dirt bikes and quads and loved to skateboard and snowboard.
Viewings for Grady are scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Riggs Funeral Home on Route 9 in Lacey Township. A funeral will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday at Village Lutheran Church in Lacey.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.