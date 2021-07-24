 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services set for Stockton student who died after parkway crash
0 comments
top story

Services set for Stockton student who died after parkway crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Ocean County

Viewing services are set for Sunday for a Waretown man who died last week after a crash on the Garden State Parkway.

Kevin T. Grady, 21, was attempting to get off the parkway at Exit 69 in Ocean Township about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when he lost control of his vehicle, veered to the left and struck several small trees, State Police said. His vehicle then hit a large tree. He was wearing a seat belt.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead, State Police said.

Grady was a 2018 Southern Regional High School graduate and a 2020 Ocean County College graduate, according to his obituary. He was studying business at Stockton University.

According to his obituary, Grady started his own lawn service, KT Lawn and Landscaping Solutions. He also had a black belt in martial arts, rode dirt bikes and quads and loved to skateboard and snowboard.

Viewings for Grady are scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Riggs Funeral Home on Route 9 in Lacey Township. A funeral will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday at Village Lutheran Church in Lacey.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Despite COVID-19 and logistical woes, Tokyo 2020 to be the most inclusive Olympics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News