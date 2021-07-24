Services set for Stockton student who died after parkway crash

Viewing services are set for Sunday for a Waretown man who died last week after a crash on the Garden State Parkway.

Kevin T. Grady, 21, was attempting to get off the parkway at Exit 69 in Ocean Township about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when he lost control of his vehicle, veered to the left and struck several small trees, State Police said. His vehicle then hit a large tree. He was wearing a seat belt.

He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead, State Police said.

Grady was a 2018 Southern Regional High School graduate and a 2020 Ocean County College graduate, according to his obituary. He was studying business at Stockton University.

According to his obituary, Grady started his own lawn service, KT Lawn and Landscaping Solutions. He also had a black belt in martial arts, rode dirt bikes and quads and loved to skateboard and snowboard.

Viewings for Grady are scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Riggs Funeral Home on Route 9 in Lacey Township. A funeral will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday at Village Lutheran Church in Lacey.

