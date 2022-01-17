Service through the storm

OCEAN CITY — About 50 people cleaned up streets, alleys and playgrounds on a wet and blustery morning Monday as part of an annual day of service honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

“My feet and hands got cold,” said Rose Bickings, 7, whose family participates each year. She said her little brother, Johnny, got even colder when he stepped in a puddle.

After the morning’s work was completed, Johnny, 5, Rose and their sisters Caroline and Alice were warm, dry and digging in to a lunch of hoagies with a side of hot chocolates at the Ocean City Community Center with their dad, Christian Bickings.

“We want to instill a sense that Martin Luther King Jr. was a servant,” Bickings said. He and his wife, Julie, want their children to grow up with a sense of the importance of that kind of service to others. Cleaning up the playground at North Street, one where the family often plays, helps provide a sense of familiarity and connection, Bickings said.

They are regulars at the event, said Charlotte Moyer, who has helped organize the cleanup for years. She’s a supervisor with the city public works department and one of the Clean Communities coordinators, who has also organized beach cleanups.