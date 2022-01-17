 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Service through the storm
OCEAN CITY — About 50 people cleaned up streets, alleys and playgrounds on a wet and blustery morning Monday as part of an annual day of service honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

“My feet and hands got cold,” said Rose Bickings, 7, whose family participates each year. She said her little brother, Johnny, got even colder when he stepped in a puddle.

After the morning’s work was completed, Johnny, 5, Rose and their sisters Caroline and Alice were warm, dry and digging in to a lunch of hoagies with a side of hot chocolates at the Ocean City Community Center with their dad, Christian Bickings.

“We want to instill a sense that Martin Luther King Jr. was a servant,” Bickings said. He and his wife, Julie, want their children to grow up with a sense of the importance of that kind of service to others. Cleaning up the playground at North Street, one where the family often plays, helps provide a sense of familiarity and connection, Bickings said.

They are regulars at the event, said Charlotte Moyer, who has helped organize the cleanup for years. She’s a supervisor with the city public works department and one of the Clean Communities coordinators, who has also organized beach cleanups.

For the January event, she said, the volunteers stayed off the beaches. There are other beach cleanups throughout the year, but the day of service typically concentrates on other areas. This year, the day included high tides and strong winds, although the pelting rain overnight abated in the morning.

“We had a good turnout, considering the weather,” she said. This was not the worst she’d seen, though. Other years the cleanup took place with snow on the ground, including one year in which the wind chill made it feel like 4 degrees below zero.

In addition to families and individuals, organizations participated, including the Key Club from Ocean City High School and the Student Environmental Association.

“It wasn’t too bad,” said Olivia Heng of Ocean City, the Environmental Association president. A group of students helped clean up a section of Haven Avenue and other sections, gathering several trash bags full.

Because of the storm Sunday night, there was more to collect in the usually clean town, she said.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

