Serious injuries to bike rider in Middle hit and run
Serious injuries to bike rider in Middle hit and run

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A bicyclist was taken to AtlantiCare Medical Center in Atlantic City on Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle in Middle Township, police reported Monday.

The bicyclist, whose name was withheld, suffered what Middle Township Police described as life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, Paul Koscinski, 21, of the Green Creek section of Middle Township, was arrested that night, but only after two more collisions and an extensive police search that included the K-9 unit of the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department and the New Jersey State Police Aviation Bureau.

He faces charges of assault by auto, police said.

According to Middle Township Police, the call came in at 11:05 p.m. Sunday of an accident involving a vehicle and a bicyclist near the intersection of Shunpike Road and Stites Avenue.

Police say the driver left the scene and continued south on Shunpike. According to a statement from police, a few minutes later a vehicle matching the description hit a car parked in a driveway and was seen leaving that scene as well, heading west on Stagecoach Road.

Officers found the vehicle on a front yard off Route 47. It was now inoperable after hitting a retaining wall. The driver apparently fled on foot.

Police describe an extensive search before Koscinski was found and arrested. In a prepared statement, police emphasize the charges are merely accusations. “The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless he is proven guilty,” the statement reads.

The Middle Township crash team and the crimes scene unit of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the crash.

A Middle Township police report from earlier this year states that a Paul Koscinski, 20, of Green Creek was charged with driving while intoxicated on Jan. 30. A Lower Township Police report from 2019 stated that a Paul Koscinski, 18, of Green Creek was charged on April 25 with possession of drug paraphernalia. 

It could not be immediately confirmed that it was the  same individual. 

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

