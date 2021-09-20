Serious injuries to bike rider in Middle hit and run

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A bicyclist was taken to AtlantiCare Medical Center in Atlantic City on Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle in Middle Township, police reported Monday.

The bicyclist, whose name was withheld, suffered what Middle Township Police described as life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, Paul Koscinski, 21, of the Green Creek section of Middle Township, was arrested that night, but only after two more collisions and an extensive police search that included the K-9 unit of the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department and the New Jersey State Police Aviation Bureau.

He faces charges of assault by auto, police said.

According to Middle Township Police, the call came in at 11:05 p.m. Sunday of an accident involving a vehicle and a bicyclist near the intersection of Shunpike Road and Stites Avenue.

Police say the driver left the scene and continued south on Shunpike. According to a statement from police, a few minutes later a vehicle matching the description hit a car parked in a driveway and was seen leaving that scene as well, heading west on Stagecoach Road.