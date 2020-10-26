September casino employment down 17.5% from 2019 numbers

ATLANTIC CITY — For the third consecutive month, the number of workers employed by casinos decreased compared to 2019, underscoring a trend that began last summer and was only interrupted by a three-and-a-half month shutdown because of the novel coronavirus.

Atlantic City's nine casinos reported 22,503 jobs in September, according to data from the state Division of Gaming Enforcement.

That figure is actually 151 more than the industry's total in August, but 4,782 fewer jobs than reported in September 2019, a decrease of 17.5% year over year.

The last full month the city's casinos reported an increase in total jobs, year over year, was June 2019 when the industry employed more than 29,000 people.

Steve Callender, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey and regional president for Caesars Entertainment Inc., said the complete absence of convention business and the 25% property capacity restrictions are primary causes for the low employment numbers.