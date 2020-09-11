ABSECON: 6 p.m.; local dignitaries, laying of wreaths, patriotic music, VFW honor guard; bring lawn chairs; masks and social distancing required; 9/11 Memorial, Heritage Park, 500 Mill Road.

ATLANTIC CITY: 10 a.m.; held rain or shine; 10th annual ceremony to honor those who perished on Sept. 11, 2001; U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 helicopter will start the ceremony with a fly-by; local dignitaries will be in attendance; Saracini-O’Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial, Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk. AC911Memorial.com.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP: 7 p.m.; seating limited at War Memorial Park, Main Street in Mays Landing; guests encouraged to view on YouTube; masks and social distancing required at park. YouTube.com/user/TheTwpOfHamilton.

HAMMONTON: 9/11 Tribute in Lights; 9 p.m. to midnight Sept. 11, 12, 13; hosted by the Hammonton Independent Volunteer Fire Company; two beams of light will shine as beacons of our country’s resilience; additionally, the firehouse at 51 N. White Horse Pike will be illuminated in red, white and blue LED lights; all lights can be viewed from firehouse parking lot. 609-567-4330 or hammontonfire2@gmail.com.

NORTH WILDWOOD: 8:40 a.m.; hosted by the City of North Wildwood and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941; social distancing and mask protocol will be enforced; 15th and Central avenues.

OCEAN CITY: 6 p.m.; all are encouraged to attend; face coverings required; music, speakers, prayer and reflections on the lives lost; event includes the Striking of the Four Fives, a fire service tradition noting the death of a firefighter in the line of duty; local dignitaries and organizations represented; outdoors in front of the Ocean City Fire Department headquarters between Fifth and Sixth streets on Asbury Avenue. 609-399-6111.

TOMS RIVER: 8:30 a.m.; Ocean County will mark the 19th anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, during a remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony; masks must be worn during the ceremony; Sept. 11 Memorial Monument on Hooper Avenue.

UPPER TOWNSHIP: 10 a.m.; Sgt. William R. Godfrey Memorial Park, 1731 Route 9, Osprey Point, Seaville; service will be hosted by Osprey Point resident James Joyce; flag honoring deceased Marine veteran William Weber will be presented to the Osprey Point community; Ocean City/Upper Township Rotary representative Randi Scheck will discuss Rotarian patriotic endeavors; Commander John O’Lansen will represent American Legion Post 239; Upper Township Fire and Rescue squads will be represented by personnel with a display of equipment; visitors and dignitaries will be acknowledged; if there is inclement weather, the service will be held inside the Osprey Point clubhouse; mask and social distancing protocol will be observed.

VINELAND: 6 p.m.; virtual event hosted by the Vineland Fire Department; local dignitaries, live music, presentation of colors, pledge of allegiance led by local seventh grader. 856-691-2480 or Youtu.be/6vFMUWLKU-Y.

WILDWOOD CREST: 5:30 p.m.; speakers include community and religious leaders, local first responders; those attending are encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines; Miami and New Jersey avenues, adjacent to Sunset Lake.

WILDWOOD: 1 p.m.; organized by the Wildwood Business Improvement District; ceremony will include 9/11 first responders, representatives from the Wildwood Fire and Police departments, as well as local religious and civic leaders; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

