ATLANTIC CITY — Seniors and disabled residents at the public housing complex Stanley Holmes Village say they are being forced to move to troubled high-rise properties like Jeffries Tower, just as the Atlantic City Housing Authority has begun fixing problems in their complex.

"I don’t want to leave," said Diane Ruffin, 69, a six-year resident and advocate for seniors in the complex. "I had a brain bleed in 2017, and I'm still in care. I still have ongoing deficits ... I'm at high risk of stroke. I have to be in a stable environment."

On April 10, Ruffin and many other residents in the 420-unit complex got temporary relocation notices, saying it was necessary in order to do "heavy renovation" to the property, and they would be given 72 hours' notice before having to move.

At an April 19 meeting with Housing Authority officials, which only those who received letters were allowed to attend, residents were given basic information but much was left vague, said Alan "Donnie" Bailey, 63.

"All they did was tell us they are moving us," said Bailey, whose apartment faces Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. He has lived there 15 years without problems, he said, and pays $779 a month for a one-bedroom unit because he is still working.

For Ruffin, the idea of being forced to move away from the neighborhood she knows, where she can walk to church and to the hospital, has caused her great stress.

And she has a fear of elevators.

On a recent visit, contractors of all types could be seen on the grounds of Stanley Holmes, addressing mold issues, replacing appliances and getting rid of pests.

The authority has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars fixing the boilers to address lack of heat and hot water that caused the city to declare an emergency at Stanley Holmes last fall.

It is in the midst of replacing gas lines in the complex after numerous gas leaks were found there and in other Housing Authority buildings, interim part-time Executive Director John Clarke said at Thursday's board meeting.

"By them fixing up, it got us settled," Ruffin said. "All of a sudden this letter arrives without warning."

No one from the Housing Authority at the Zoom-only meeting would address questions about the relocation plan, saying it was because the questions were posed outside the public comment period on the agenda.

For Yolanda Stotts and her husband, James, both 64, moving out of their home of eight years would be an impossibility.

"My husband just got out of a nursing home two months ago. He had esophageal cancer," Yolanda Stotts said. "We are not ready to move."

She said the house is full of medical equipment, caregivers come regularly and a move to a high-rise building would further stress them at a terrible time.

Stotts and Ruffin both said their apartments only need cosmetic updating, nothing that would require a relocation.

Only high-rise locations are open to them for relocation, said Robyn Parker, a 63-year-old disabled woman with serious lung disease who also does not want to move.

"I have been here 20 years," Parker said. "It's close to everything. I can walk to the Avenue (Atlantic Avenue), it’s in walking distance to the hospital and clinic."

A letter given out April 19 said the relocation would be for four months, and people could move back to Stanley Holmes after that if they prefer.

It also said residents can look at the new unit they are assigned "for layout purposes, not for refusal."

The authority is offering $1,100 per unit to cover moving expenses to leave, but no money to move back in.

Bailey also said his unit only needs cosmetic updates.

"I have never seen a mouse in all that time. No bugs, no mold," Bailey said of his apartment.

But he said serious problems are common in high-rises like Jeffries Tower, where residents are complaining of water leaks causing mold and rampant pest infestations.

What really upsets him, he said, is feeling targeted because he is older.

"They told us they were moving the whole block, but they are not emptying the whole block. Younger people and families are staying," Bailey said. "They are moving all the seniors."

"This is the latest confusing thing that has been happening," said Olga Pomar, housing preservation and community development coordinator for South Jersey Legal Services.

South Jersey Legal Services is representing about 80 residents of Stanley Holmes Village suing over poor conditions there.

Pomar has questions about how extensive the scope of rehabilitation will be, since the Housing Authority is planning to demolish and replace it.

She also questions whether people will be guaranteed to be returned to Stanley Holmes Village after renovations. She has requested information from the Housing Authority but gotten no answers, Pomar said.

"If they end up being permanently relocated, it raises questions," Pomar said, "about all the benefits and protections they would have under the Choice program."

The authority plans to demolish and replace Stanley Holmes Village with a federal Department of Housing and Urban Development Choice Neighborhoods grant. It is in the middle of an application process for the funds to do that.

Under the Neighborhood Choice program, Stanley Holmes residents have a right to return to a redeveloped unit, the right to choose to receive a Section 8 voucher instead, and other rights, Pomar said.

If they no longer live in Stanley Holmes, however, Pomar wants to know what happens to those rights.

Mary Hill is a senior citizen who has lived at Stanley Holmes for 16 years and also wants to stay.

"I’m scared of elevators," Hill said. "And I want my grandchildren to come see me."

At Stanley Holmes they can walk right up to the door, but in the high rises they would have to be signed in and out, she said. She's afraid she'd see them less.

"We have already been mentally, physically and emotionally damaged by what has gone on here," Ruffin said.

Now that things are getting fixed, why make them move now, she asked?

"What are they trying to do? Kill us?"