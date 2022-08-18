Plants took center stage at Seashore Gardens Living Center on Aug. 10 as residents enjoyed three different Eldergrow classes. The day’s program included fun facts about plants and a look at the way flowers grow in geometric (fractal) patterns. The seniors then made their own blooming paper flowers. The culminating activity was making the clay for sand stones and creating their own decorative pieces for the garden.
Seniors make sand stones at Seashore Gardens Living Center
- Felicia L. Niven Submitted
