Seniors, high-risk residents may begin vaccinations Thursday

New Jersey residents ages 65 and older may begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday.
During the state's COVID-19 briefing, the governor also said that people between the ages of 16 and 64 may get vaccinated if they have a medical condition deemed by the CDC to increase the risk of severe illness from the coronavirus.
"Over the last several months, our Administration has built the infrastructure and laid the groundwork to support New Jersey’s COVID-19 vaccination demand," Murphy said at the briefing. "Based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we are ready to begin ramping up our vaccination efforts exponentially and are confident in our ability to provide every willing New Jersey resident with a vaccine when it is available and they are eligible."
According to Murphy, the decision was based largely on the "anticipation of increased deliveries of vaccines as the federal government will no longer be holding back doses."
"We are confident in taking these steps," he added.
The governor announced a total of 264,681 vaccinations. More than 1.2 million residents have also preregistered.
Murphy reported another 6,922 positive cases of the coronavirus, a new single-day record for the state to bring the statewide total for positive PCR tests to 543,974.
There were also 1,265 new positive antigen tests for a total of 58,656.
Together, the positive tests put the case total up to 602,630.
Additionally, he reported 95 new deaths for a statewide today of 18,070. With 2,091 probable deaths included, the state has broken the 20,000 mark.
"For New Jersey, it's almost unfathomable," the governor said. "That's almost 25 times the number of resident we lost on 9/11."
So far, Atlantic County has reported 16,466 cases with 392 deaths and 7,107 reported recovered. Cape May County has reported 4,932 cases with 148 deaths and 4,188 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 9,307 cases with 242 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
