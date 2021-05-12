Senior living community could 'decimate' Vineland, says residents

VINELAND — A proposed senior living community is seeking exemptions to zoning regulations aimed at preserving woodland areas.
Residents near the land, situated at Mays Landing and Hance Bridge roads and Pennsylvania Avenue, received a letter Monday from the attorney for land owner UMH Properties regarding the proposal.
The Club at Hance Bridge would feature 289 two-bedroom units, pedestrian trails, an outdoor pool and more on 131½ acres.
According to the letter, UMH, which also owns the adjacent Fairview Manner community, will present the plan for The Club at Hance Bridge before the Zoning Board at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Currently, the land is designated as a W-5 zone. The city's zoning code states that W-5 zones "preserve the character of forested areas which support habitat of native plant and animal species, which contribute to recharge of the aquifer and which protect and enhance the water quality within watersheds contributing to river segments in the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System." The preferred use of this kind of zone, the code adds, is a single-family dwelling.
A Bridgeton man and businesses in Egg Harbor City and Vineland are among those being sued by…
In the letter, UMH attorney Louis Magazzu said the company would like the Zoning Board of Adjustment to grant a variance pursuant to NJSA 40:55D-70, Bulk or Area Variances (C), Use Variance (D-1), an Increase Density Variance (D-5) and "such other relief as the Board may deem appropriate."
Magazzu could not be reached for comment.
Pete Steenland, one of the residents who received the letter, isn't very supportive of the idea.
"That large of a decimation of wildlife area really kind of upsets the local ecology," Steenland said. "I'm an adjacent property owner, and I've seen bald eagles on my property on the ground, which come from this little pond over there.
"These people would and should have to do some environmental impact studies and things of that nature because they're just trying to change the zoning."
Wayne Gretch, another adjacent homeowner, said much of Pennsylvania Avenue's residents have come together seeking an attorney to question UMH at the hearing. Gretch, a 62-year-old farmer, said he owns property to the north and south of the land and a new living community would be very disruptive.
Despite Magazzu's assurance that it would not cause additional traffic, Gretch cited the lack of shoulders on the road and continued drainage issues as huge concerns that haven't been addressed.
"We've been here for generations," Gretch said. "Mostly everybody along Pennsylvania Avenue are generational people. They've raised their families here. There's a lot like that, and no one wants to see their area be taken over with any more of these parks."
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.