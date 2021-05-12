Senior living community could 'decimate' Vineland, says residents

Magazzu could not be reached for comment.

Pete Steenland, one of the residents who received the letter, isn't very supportive of the idea.

"That large of a decimation of wildlife area really kind of upsets the local ecology," Steenland said. "I'm an adjacent property owner, and I've seen bald eagles on my property on the ground, which come from this little pond over there.

"These people would and should have to do some environmental impact studies and things of that nature because they're just trying to change the zoning."

Wayne Gretch, another adjacent homeowner, said much of Pennsylvania Avenue's residents have come together seeking an attorney to question UMH at the hearing. Gretch, a 62-year-old farmer, said he owns property to the north and south of the land and a new living community would be very disruptive.

Despite Magazzu's assurance that it would not cause additional traffic, Gretch cited the lack of shoulders on the road and continued drainage issues as huge concerns that haven't been addressed.