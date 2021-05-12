Senior living community could "decimate" Vineland, says resident

A proposed senior living community in Vineland is seeking exemptions to zoning regulations aimed at preserving woodland areas.
Residents near the land, situated at Mays Landing and Hance Bridge roads and Pennsylvania Avenue, recently received a letter from the attorney of land owner UMH Properties regarding the proposal.
According to the letter, UMH, who also owns the adjacent Fairview Manner community, will present the plan for The Club at Hance Bridge before the Zoning Board at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Club at Hance Ridge would feature 289, two-bedroom units, pedestrian trails, an outdoor pool and more. It would use 131.50 acres.
Currently, the land is designated as a W-5 zone. The city's zoning code states that W-5 zones "preserve the character of forested areas which support habitat of native plant and animal species, which contribute to recharge of the aquifer and which protect and enhance the water quality within watersheds contributing to river segments in the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System." The referred use of this kind of zone, the code adds, is a single-family dwelling.
In the letter, UMH attorney Louis Magazzu said the company would like the Zoning Board of Adjustment to grant a variance pursuant to NJSA 40:55D-70, Bulk or Area Variances (C), Use Variance (D-1), an Increase Density Variance (D-5) and "such other relief as the Board may deem appropriate."
Magazzu could not be reached for comment.
Pete Steenland, one of the residents who received this letter, isn't very supportive of the idea.
"That large of a decimation of wildlife area really kind of upsets the local ecology," Steenland said. "I'm an adjacent property owner and I've seen bald eagles on my property on the ground, which come from this little pond over there.
"These people would and should have to do some environmental impact studies and things of that nature because they're just trying to change the zoning."
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
