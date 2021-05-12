Senior living community could "decimate" Vineland, says resident

A proposed senior living community in Vineland is seeking exemptions to zoning regulations aimed at preserving woodland areas.

Residents near the land, situated at Mays Landing and Hance Bridge roads and Pennsylvania Avenue, recently received a letter from the attorney of land owner UMH Properties regarding the proposal.

According to the letter, UMH, who also owns the adjacent Fairview Manner community, will present the plan for The Club at Hance Bridge before the Zoning Board at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Club at Hance Ridge would feature 289, two-bedroom units, pedestrian trails, an outdoor pool and more. It would use 131.50 acres.

Currently, the land is designated as a W-5 zone. The city's zoning code states that W-5 zones "preserve the character of forested areas which support habitat of native plant and animal species, which contribute to recharge of the aquifer and which protect and enhance the water quality within watersheds contributing to river segments in the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System." The referred use of this kind of zone, the code adds, is a single-family dwelling.