Senior center moves classes outside amid COVID-19 pandemic

“Everybody was just so happy to see each other and to hang out,” she said.

The class usually has about 20 participants, but for safety reasons the class is held two days a week with about 10 people each.

And since the senior center’s closure, Miller has kept up with all of the members by calling them to check in and gave them a list of food banks in the area. She still sends birthday cards and is in the process of making fall and holiday bags with goodies to give out. She also held a Halloween costume contest and gave out prizes.

Gov. Phil Murphy has given no indication for when senior centers can reopen, but Miller has already put safety protocols in place inside the building for when they get the green light.

But for now, she’s happy she can bring members back, even if it’s just to the parking lot.

“It’s good for their mental health and their socialization,” she said. “They want to feel connected to somebody and something and to know that, ‘Hey, somebody's thinking about me, I'm not just here alone.’

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I'm so happy to see them doing something and having fun,” she added. “I know they’re glad to see each other.”