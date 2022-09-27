Send us your 2nd Congressional district debate questions

The Press of Atlantic City is co-sponsoring a debate between 2nd Congressional District candidates Jeff Van Drew and Tim Alexander on Oct. 19.
As part of the debate, candidates will answer questions from the public.
If you wish to have your question considered, send it to newstips@pressofac.com. Include “CD2 Question” in the subject line.
The Press, and the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University are sponsors of the debate.
The debate will take place at 6 p.m. in the university’s Campus Center Theatre in Galloway Township.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.