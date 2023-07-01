TRENTON – Big money may be heading to New Jersey’s boardwalks.

The state Senate on Friday voted yes on a bipartisan bill to put $100 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to create a Boardwalk Preservation Fund, matching local money for projects building, repairing and maintaining boardwalks.

Sponsors were Michael Testa, R, Cumberland and Cape May counties, and Paul A. Sarlo, D, Bergen and Passaic, with Sen. Vincent Polistina, R, Atlantic County, signing on as co-sponsor.

In a statement after the vote, Testa described Boardwalks as an economic driver to shore communities, helping to draw millions of tourists annually.

“Awarding grants through the Boardwalk Preservation Fund is necessary to support the long-term economic success of the New Jersey Shore and preserve the historical significance of these structures,” Testa said. “This bill would bolster vital coastal infrastructure and provide a significant return on investment for the state by improving our tourist appeal and opening additional opportunities to generate revenue.”

Under the bill, communities in the most economic distress would be eligible for funding without a local match.

There was no debate on the Senate floor. It did not seem like anyone needed convincing as the bill sailed through the chamber. An identical bill was in front of the state Assembly on the same day and also passed.

Gov. Phil Murphy had proposed creating the fund in this year’s State of the State address, describing local infrastructure as the backbone of communities.

“And, in many towns along our Atlantic coast, that backbone is, literally, made of wood,” Murphy said. “Our boardwalks are more than just places for recreation and exercise. They are more than just the space that connects a parking area to the beach. They are wooden Main Streets which, in so many ways, define their communities and support their economies as much as the sand and surf.”

If Murphy signs the bill, it would establish a process for counties and municipalities to apply for matching grants for Boardwalk projects, to be administered through the Department of Community Affairs.

Officials in Murphy’s office said at the time that Atlantic City was “top of mind” when the funding was proposed. Sections of that Boardwalk are more than 80 years old, and while some $60 million worth of repairs have been completed, estimates are that the structure still needs work worth some $100 million more.

In Wildwood, in recent years, city officials have relied on millions of dollars in state and federal grants to help repair the Boardwalk, which was said to be in immediate need of renovation. The most recent project, undertaken over the winter, saw new deck installed from Maple to 26th avenues.

A third phase is planned to include the blocks from Shellenger Avenue to Spencer Avenue, expected to take place after the summer.