TRENTON — A bill to provide one-time supplemental school aid to districts facing steep aid cuts in the face of inflation passed the Senate Monday and is expected to soon pass the Assembly and be signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Somers Point would receive an extra $728,000, and Wildwood an extra $1.4 million, over the state aid amounts announced earlier this month, which sparked an outcry from districts — some of whom serve poor and minority populations.

The bill passed the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee earlier in the day, where Chair State Sen. Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen Passaic, said there is an agreement between the governor's office, and Assembly and Senate leadership, to pass the bill and for the governor to sign it quickly.

"The Senate will be done today (voting on the bill) and the Assembly I believe is voting on it March 30," Sarlo said.

Wildwood had been bracing for a 54% cut, from $4.1 million to $1.9 million, and if the bill passes will receive about $3.3 million.

Somers Point had faced a cut of 43%, from $4.4 million to $2.5 million, but could now get about $3.2 million.

A total of 161 districts are eligible under the bill to receive a share of $102.8 million in additional aid coming from the state Property Tax Relief Fund, according to the statement on bill S3732.

The Senate first had to vote to consider the bill on an emergency basis, since it had been so recently introduced March 16.

The extra aid would be "equal to 66 percent of the difference between the amount of aid received for the 2022-2023 school year and the amount of aid proposed for the 2023-2024 school year," according to the bill, which is sponsored by Sens. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, and Andrew Zwicker, D-Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset.

An attempt by state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic and Sen. Declan O'Scanlon, R-Monmouth, to add another $53 million to the bill so districts facing cuts would receive all the amount they received last year failed in committee, after members voted to table it. O'Scanlon tried again to amend the bill on the Senate floor to include the extra funds, but the majority tabled it again, so it was not included in the bill that passed.

Many other local districts will benefit from the extra funding, including Brigantine ($180,000) and Mullica Township ($150,000) in Atlantic County, Upper Township ($937,000) and Lower Township ($659,000) in Cape May County, Downe Township ($75,000) and Commercial Township ($42,000) in Cumberland County, and Stafford ($1.6 million)and Ocean ($419,000) townships in Ocean County.

The governor's budget had included increases in state aid for some districts in the area, like Atlantic City with a 20% hike to $115.2 million for the 2023-24 school year.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Education was unable to provide details on how the aid figures were computed for Atlantic City, Wildwood and Somers Point.

Wildwood Superintendent J. Kenyon Kummings testified at the hearing, and stressed the need for updated aid figures to be released to districts quickly.

"We have to make decisions in the next couple of weeks about staffing levels and notify staff whether or not they have a job by May 15," Kummings said.

Sarlo said he would communicate that need to the administration.

Sarlo also recognized Wildwood is unique, in having its real estate values increase dramatically due to second home purchases by wealthy out-of-towners, but a resident base of many families in poverty.

"(The school aid formula) S2 is working, but some corrections could be made to address some of the issues like Wildwood in the future," Sarlo said.

While increasing property values provide more money to municipalities, the state law that caps school district budget increases at 2% per year makes it impossible for districts to fill budget holes with more tax funds, many said.

Instead, it forces program and staff cuts, they said.

The announced cut represented 11% of Wildwood’s operating budget, in a municipality with one of the highest school age poverty rates in the state, Kummings has said.

"Wildwood is an anomaly ... It is in the top 26 highest districts for school age poverty, 80% minority and 90% at its peak for free and reduced lunch," Kummings said.

The district has three schools and 836 students, and it was prepared for some decrease in funding due to declining enrollment. But not such a large cut, he said.

Schools in Atlantic County are poised to share 10.8% more than last year, while Cape May County schools will share 7.4% less than last year.

Somers Point is one of the Atlantic County districts that got bad news on funding.

“What we projected and what occurred are different,” said Somers Point Superintendent Michelle CarneyRay-Yoder right after the aid cuts were announced. “We’re trying to work out where we are going to have to adjust.”

CarneyRay-Yoder said after initial aid figures were released that the district expected to lose about $800,000, in part because of falling enrollment, but lost about $1.1 million.

The district serves pre-K to eighth grade students and has three school buildings.

“Clearly an overall increase is welcome for Atlantic County,” said state Sen. Vincent Polistina, R-Atlantic, at the time. “But we need to look into why some districts lost so much.”

The issue of how school aid is determined is expected to be discussed at Tuesday's state Budget Hearing at Ramapo College in Bergen County, also held by the Senate Budget and Appropriations committee.