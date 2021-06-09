Sen. Cory Booker to attend Atlantic City Juneteenth event

ATLANTIC CITY — U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., will attend a Juneteenth event in the city next week.
Black Methodists for Church Renewal of the Greater New Jersey Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church is hosting the event, which will commemorate the day African Americans living in Texas learned of the law ending slavery in the U.S. two years prior. It will be held at 6 p.m. June 18 at Oscar E. McClinton Memorial Park on New Hampshire Avenue.
Juneteenth is traditionally observed June 19.
“BMCR’s celebration of Juneteenth has an importance beyond the delivery and announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation to Galveston, Texas, that day in 1865. The fourth location of the reading of that document took place at a Methodist church named Reedy-Chapel, also in Galveston,” the Rev. Rupert Hall, coordinator for BMCR of GNJ and senior pastor at Turning Point UMC in Trenton, said in a news release.
Booker last visited Atlantic City in September 2019, speaking at a state Democratic Committee conference at Harrah's Resort.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7210
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
