 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sen. Cory Booker to attend Atlantic City Juneteenth event
0 comments
top story

Sen. Cory Booker to attend Atlantic City Juneteenth event

{{featured_button_text}}
Cory Booker

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks at the New Jersey State Democratic Committee conference at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City on Sept. 27, 2019. Booker will be in Atlantic City on June 18 for a Juneteenth celebration at Oscar E. McClinton Memorial Park on New Hampshire Avenue.

 VERNON OGRODNEK, For The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., will attend a Juneteenth event in the city next week.

Black Methodists for Church Renewal of the Greater New Jersey Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church is hosting the event, which will commemorate the day African Americans living in Texas learned of the law ending slavery in the U.S. two years prior. It will be held at 6 p.m. June 18 at Oscar E. McClinton Memorial Park on New Hampshire Avenue.

Juneteenth is traditionally observed June 19.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“BMCR’s celebration of Juneteenth has an importance beyond the delivery and announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation to Galveston, Texas, that day in 1865. The fourth location of the reading of that document took place at a Methodist church named Reedy-Chapel, also in Galveston,” the Rev. Rupert Hall, coordinator for BMCR of GNJ and senior pastor at Turning Point UMC in Trenton, said in a news release.

Booker last visited Atlantic City in September 2019, speaking at a state Democratic Committee conference at Harrah's Resort.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

U.S. Senator Cory Booker visits Atlantic City 177th Air National Guard Fighter Wing

1 of 9

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7210

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ohio AG seeks to declare Google a public utility

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter/copy editor

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News