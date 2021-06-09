Sen. Cory Booker to appear in Atlantic City for Juneteenth event

Black Methodists for Church Renewal of the Greater New Jersey Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church will welcome Sen. Cory Booker in Atlantic City on June 18 to celebrate Juneteenth.

BMCR is holding the annual event, which commemorates and celerbates the June 19 day that African Americans living in Texas learned of the end of slavery in the U.S. two years prior, and will be held at Oscar E. McClinton Memorial Park on N. New Hampshire Ave. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m.

“BMCR’s celebration of Juneteenth has an importance beyond the delivery and announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation to Galveston, Texas, that day in 1865. The fourth location of the reading of that document took place at a Methodist church named Reedy-Chapel, also in Galveston,” said Rev. Rupert Hall, who is the coordinator for BMCR of GNJ and senior pastor at Turning Point UMC in Trenton, in a news release.

According to the release, Booker, D-N.J., has never turned his back on his community, having spent his life fighting for those who have been left out, left behind or left without a voice.

Like Booker, the BMCR of GNJ believes that the American dream is not real for anyone unless it is within reach of all people, the release said.