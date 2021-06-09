 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sen. Cory Booker to appear in Atlantic City for Juneteenth event
0 comments

Sen. Cory Booker to appear in Atlantic City for Juneteenth event

{{featured_button_text}}
Cory Booker

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks at the NJ State Democratic Committee conference at Harrah’s Casino in Atlantic City on Sept. 27, 2019. Booker will be in Atlantic City on June 18 in part of a Juneteenth celebration at Oscar E. McClinton Memorial Park on N. New Hampshire Ave.

 VERNON OGRODNEK, For The Press

Black Methodists for Church Renewal of the Greater New Jersey Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church will welcome Sen. Cory Booker in Atlantic City on June 18 to celebrate Juneteenth.

BMCR is holding the annual event, which commemorates and celerbates the June 19 day that African Americans living in Texas learned of the end of slavery in the U.S. two years prior, and will be held at Oscar E. McClinton Memorial Park on N. New Hampshire Ave. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m.

“BMCR’s celebration of Juneteenth has an importance beyond the delivery and announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation to Galveston, Texas, that day in 1865. The fourth location of the reading of that document took place at a Methodist church named Reedy-Chapel, also in Galveston,” said Rev. Rupert Hall, who is the coordinator for BMCR of GNJ and senior pastor at Turning Point UMC in Trenton, in a news release.

According to the release, Booker, D-N.J., has never turned his back on his community, having spent his life fighting for those who have been left out, left behind or left without a voice. 

Like Booker, the BMCR of GNJ believes that the American dream is not real for anyone unless it is within reach of all people, the release said.

“We need occasions where we put forth opportunities of conversations about being anti-racist, offering forgiveness, acquiring resources for growth and enjoying the gift of our diversity,” said Rev. Dr. John Randall, secretary for BMCR of GNJ and senior pastor at Mt Zion Wesley Church, in the release.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

U.S. Senator Cory Booker visits Atlantic City 177th Air National Guard Fighter Wing

1 of 9

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7210

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Parachutist lands in the middle of a soccer match in Poland

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter/copy editor

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News