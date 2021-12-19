Sen. Cory Booker tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) announced Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Booker said he had first began feeling sick Saturday, and that his symptoms were mild. The junior senator from New Jersey said he had received the initial two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and had recently received a booster dose.

“I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday. Fortunately, my symptoms are relatively mild,” Booker said in a statement issued Sunday night. “I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster — I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse. I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends, due to new coronavirus variants and waning immunity, that everyone 16 years old or older who has received their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago get a booster shot. The CDC also recommends that anyone who received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago get a booster shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Public health agencies and infectious-disease experts have said that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are effective at preventing illness from COVID-19, particularly when one receives a booster shot. They are more effective still at preventing hospitalization and death.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.