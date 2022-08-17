Sen. Booker visits Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office

BRIDGETON — As he continues his summer tour of New Jersey, Sen. Cory Booker visited the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday to discuss local violence reduction initiatives.

Booker, D-N.J., participated in a roundtable discussion with Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae, county Commissioner Director Darlene Barber and advocates of community violence intervention initiatives from organizations throughout the county.

The discussion centered on violence reduction from the perspective of the agencies the Prosecutor’s Office funds under the CC THRIVE Innovation Fund grant. The dialogue sought to address gun violence and community justice problems that are drivers of crime and perpetuate violence, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

“Addressing the epidemic of gun violence in our nation requires us to take a comprehensive approach,” said Booker, who visited Atlantic City and Cape May earlier this month. "In addition to commonsense firearm safety laws, community violence intervention programs like the one implemented in Cumberland County have the potential to substantially lower rates of gun violence in our cities and towns. Research has shown that these programs work, and it’s vital that we start investing more federal dollars into these initiatives to save lives and keep our communities safe.”

In 2017, the Prosecutor’s Office was awarded a federal Safe and Thriving Communities grant titled CC THRIVE (Cumberland Collective to Help Reverse Inequality and Violence Everywhere) in the amount of $737,769. CC THRIVE’s mission is "to empower at-risk youth and young adults to build knowledge, ability, and achieve equity to reduce and eliminate community and gang violence," according to the Prosecutor's Office. The grant officially ends in September.

"Having Sen. Booker sit with local leaders to discuss our community justice work to reduce and prevent violence is a testament to the dedicated effort of the individuals and organizations doing this work every day,” said Webb-McRae. “We are encouraged but also know there is so much more to be done. We appreciate the support and attention the senator is giving to Cumberland County and will continue to call on him for resources as we find innovative ways to reimagine public safety so our community can thrive."

The Prosecutor’s Office says it seeks to reimagine pubic safety through seven federally funded grants. These grants, along with state and local funding, allow the prosecutor’s community justice unit to implement strategic initiatives in five areas: positive youth outcomes, violence reduction, trauma prevention and intervention, substance use disorder diversion, and mental health supports. Together these initiatives aim to reduce crime and violence over time.

"Working together is the only way we can address the difficulties we face in our county,” Barber said.