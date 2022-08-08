Sen. Booker visits Cape May, Atlantic City on his 'road trip' across NJ

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker seemed fascinated by details of Black history in Cape May, from family stories to the Underground Railroad, as he visited the Harriet Tubman Museum on Monday.

The museum had its grand opening last year on June 19, also known as Juneteenth, celebrating history on a local and national level. Booker arrived in Cape May on Monday as part of what he is calling his summer road trip, visiting areas throughout the state.

Later in the afternoon, Booker also visited Atlantic City, meeting participants in the Boys and Girls Club.

In Cape May, Booker recorded significant portions of his visit on his phone, while staff also captured the discussions from other angles.

Local officials said they were not sure if Booker, a Democrat, would be able to make it after his party pushed through the legislation Sunday investing $370 billion in climate initiatives and allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices.

While local officials talked about that, and Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock praised Booker over a promise of a federal investment in Cape May’s drinking water system, Booker did more listening to museum representatives who spoke about the project that took a near-collapsing former parsonage and created a museum, and about the history it contains.

Hampton Taylor, a trustee on the museum board and deacon of the Macedonia Baptist Church, spoke about the renovation project and the museum collection.

Cynthia Mullock, the museum executive director and the sister of the mayor and Dr. Stephanie James Harris, an adjunct professor of African American History, spoke of Cape May’s place in the Underground Railroad and in the Abolitionist movement.

Booker said the history showed Black and white people working together against slavery, despite the risk at that time.

He also met with student participants of the Friday is Tie Day program, who worked on creating virtual tours of the museum, and heard from Emily Dempsey, whose family has lived in Cape May for generations.

She told the senator that there is now increasing interest in the area’s Black history, a history she said had at one point almost been forgotten. Booker said he was thrilled to connect with both young people and community elders on the visit.

“Harriet Tubman is a personal hero of mine and was a harbinger of hope for many,” Booker said after the visit. “Even after securing her own freedom, Tubman led hundreds of other people held as slaves out of bondage, a testament to her unfathomable courage and righteous calling.”

He said he was proud to see her life memorialized in the museum.

“Senator Booker has been an important supporter of the Harriet Tubman Museum of New Jersey since its inception,” Cynthia Mullock said, crediting Booker with advocating for issues of social justice.

After Cape May, Booker headed north to visit the Boys & Girls Club on Pennsylvania Avenue in Atlantic City, meeting with Mayor Marty Small Sr. for a tour.

He was first taken to the building’s STEAM Lab, learning about how the club’s introduces city kids to science and technology industries. The senator had a chance to experiment with the gear the kids handle.

“I’m blown away,” Booker said.

He made his way through the building, stopping at different spots before sitting down in the lounge with 20 kids. He took multiple photos with the kids.

An energetic Booker spoke to them about how he went from being a lawyer to becoming the fourth Black U.S. senator in history, the first since former President Barack Obama represented Illinois.

Booker fielded questions from the kids, telling them to continue working hard throughout their lives while they pursue careers while reflecting on his own obstacles to public office.

“A failure is not final unless you give up,” Booker said.

Staff Writer Eric Conklin contributed to this report.