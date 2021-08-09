Selling hot dogs at the beach is 'bliss' for this Sea Isle City vendor

And this summer’s weather has been exceptionally cooperative.

“We Islanders like to call it the Sea Isle Bubble,” he says, noting the 42 straight days of sunshine into early August. “The bubble is holding strong.”

McNamara won’t divulge how many thousands of dogs he sells each summer from his little cart, where the prices top out at $4.75. “We keep that close to the vest,” he says, just as 30 customers happen to be lining up for lunch. “But we’re blessed.”

Bubba Dogs supports numerous local philanthropies each year, especially those helping families to deal with cancer. Among the other titles that McNamara has held, “cancer survivor” is the one for which he’s most grateful. McNamara was diagnosed with stage four throat cancer in October of 2015, and despite five major surgeries in January 2016 followed by three rounds of chemotherapy and 33 rounds of radiation, he was determined to make a comeback in time for summer.

“Having the cart to look forward to, that was my goal,” he said. “I was back by Memorial Day and never missed a beat.”

Clear and healthy now for the past six years, McNamara says running the hot dog cart keeps him going, hopefully for another 20 years.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he says. “This is far and way the most gratifying career choice I could ever have made. It really is my bliss.”