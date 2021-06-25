 Skip to main content
See where in the lower 48 it's been hotter than our hottest 94 degree day
The thermometer at Atlantic City International airport, Southeastern New Jersey's main climate site, has reached as high as 94 degrees as of June 25.

Compared to the rest of the lower 48 in the country, that reading is fairly tame compared to the sizzle in the rest of the country. 

Data reviews by John Boyer, Meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, a sister publication of The Press, shows that large swaths of the country have been as hot or hotter than 94 degrees so far, reached on May 22 and 23.

The main exceptions are in the Great Lakes states, the Appalachian mountains and the immediate Pacific Coast. However, even the coast there will likely top 94 degreesas a historic heat wave bakes the region going into the Fourth of July.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
