See the results from Saturday's Night in Venice Boat Parade in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY

Spectators lined the bulkheads, boats filled the bay and music filled the air for the return of the Night in Venice Boat Parade on Saturday.

Thousands turned out for the parade, which was first held in 1954 but did not take place last year. The official theme celebrated the Olympics and saluted first responders and other heroes, but there were also boats with themes about seagulls, music styles and one recreating Monday’s dramatic plane landing on the Ninth Street bridge.

View more photos from the boat parade at PressofAC.com.

On Sunday, Ocean City released the winners of the 2021 Night in Venice judging for the best houses and best boats participating. The winners can pick up their awards at City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave., starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 25.

Boat Results

Best in show 25 feet and over: #253, Boat Name: Shanti, Toner Family, Theme: Christmas Eve in July

Best in show 24 feet and under: #224, Boat Name: That What Sea Said, Young & Beiswinger Families, Theme: Gulls Just Wanna Have Fun!