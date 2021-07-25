See the results from Saturday's Night in Venice Boat Parade in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY
Spectators lined the bulkheads, boats filled the bay and music filled the air for the return of the Night in Venice Boat Parade on Saturday.
Thousands turned out for the parade, which was first held in 1954 but did not take place last year. The official theme celebrated the Olympics and saluted first responders and other heroes, but there were also boats with themes about seagulls, music styles and one recreating Monday’s dramatic plane landing on the Ninth Street bridge.
View more photos from the boat parade at PressofAC.com.
On Sunday, Ocean City released the winners of the 2021 Night in Venice judging for the best houses and best boats participating. The winners can pick up their awards at City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave., starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 25.
Boat Results
Best in show 25 feet and over: #253, Boat Name: Shanti, Toner Family, Theme: Christmas Eve in July
Best in show 24 feet and under: #224, Boat Name: That What Sea Said, Young & Beiswinger Families, Theme: Gulls Just Wanna Have Fun!
Best Lead Boat: #208, Boat Name: Carol B, ACT Engineers, Theme: Martin & Mollie Mollusk
Best Commercial: #251, Boat Name: Salty, Mangos & More, Theme: Tropical Tiki
Best Non-profit: #215, Boat Name: Reel Fun, OCTC Spotlight Performers
Best Decorated 25 feet and over
1st Place: #253, Boat Name: Shanti, Toner Family, Theme: Christmas Eve in July
2nd Place: #250, Boat Name: Diablo, DeSallis Family, Theme: USA Surf Team
3rd Place: #266, Boat Name: Mr. Reel Tour, Baehrle Family, Theme: Jersey Shore Housing Boom
Best Decorated 24 feet and under
1st Place: #230, Boat Name: Rocinante, Fekete Family, Theme: Pride of Ventnor
2nd Place: #218, Boat Name: The Shore 7, Rowe Family, Theme: Honor Our Heroes
3rd Place: #273, Boat Name: Jimbo, Larkin Family, Theme: Olympics in Ocean City
Comic 25 feet and over
1st Place: #274, Whiteside Family, Theme: 9th Street Runway
2nd Place: #260, Boat Name: Ocean City Parasail, Richard Family, Theme: Last Sail Before the Vail
3rd Place: #257, Boat Name: Quarantine Dream, Quarantine Boat LLC, Theme: Honoring Our Heroes
Comic 24 feet and under
1st Place: #258, Boat Name: Crazy Q, Quigley Family, Theme: Heroes
2nd Place: #227, Catinella Family, Theme: Celebrating Our Veterans
Musical 24 feet and under
1st Place: #262, Boat Name: Casco, Caserta Family, Theme: Celebrating All the Different Types of People
2nd Place: #249, Boat Name: Can’t Sit Still, Cardano-Casario Family, Theme: Disco Salute to Our Heroes
3rd Place: #272, Boat Name: The Three “C”, Lawless Family, Theme: Dancing Through Second Shift-Salute to Nurses
Original 25 feet and over
1st Place: #271, Boat Name: Shore Bet, Mancil Family, Theme: Tribute to Essential Workers
2nd Place: #248, Elliott Family, Theme: Honoring Our Heroes
3rd Place: #237, Boat Name: Marabella, Marques Family, Theme: Local Heroes Kept Us Going and Afloat!
Original 24 feet and under
1st Place: #224, Boat Name: That What Sea Said, Young & Beiswinger Families, Theme: Gulls Just Wanna Have Fun!
2nd Place: #270, Boat Name: Brown Eyed Girls, Terry Family, Theme: Raise Your Glass to Frontline Heroes
3rd Place: #259, Boat Name: The Grateful Fred, Bornhardt Family, Theme: Olympic Line Dancing Team USA
House Results
Zone 1:
1st Place: #65, Hornyak, Love You to the Moon and Back!
2nd Place: #60, Dolaway, A Night in Greece
3rd Place: #23, Desrosiers, Take Two: Summer Olympics 2021
Zone 2:
1st Place: #155, Gabriel, Disco made Me Do It!
2nd Place: #103, Haydinger, A Scarlet Begonia Salute to our Heroes
3rd Place: #125, Eni, OC Vice
Zone 3:
1st Place: #16, Kelly/Fitzpatrick, Summer of Love
2nd Place: #128, Tamburri/Wolf, Super Heroes
3rd Place: #63, Barnes, Sea D. Sea
Zone 4:
1st Place: #53, Hernandez, COVID B’ Gone
2nd Place: #91, Thornton, We Struck Gold on Pleasure Avenue
3rd Place: #66, Bellwoar, Come Out of Your Bubble and Celebrate!
Zone 5:
1st Place: #47, Thornton, Firefighters Save The Bay!
2nd Place: #101, O’Connell/Rearden, Streaming Thru COVID
3rd Place: #133, Lawver-Weber, OC…One in a “Melon”
Zone 6:
1st Place: #109, Myers, Thank You Ocean City Fire Company!
2nd Place: #39, Chiumento, OC Salutes Pandemic Heroes
3rd Place: #117, Gifford, Moby Dick
Zone 7:
1st Place: #77, Davidson, First Responders Rocked While we Rolled!
2nd Place: #81, Kyle, Blue & Gold Heroes
3rd Place: #17, Monczewski, Celebrating 50 Years of Marriage
Zone 8:
1st Place: #136, Kolea, Jungle
2nd Place: #64, Mathern, Olympics Around the World
3rd Place: #106, Boyle, Welcome to Our Luau
Zone 9:
1st Place: #118, Maxwell/Mallon, Roaring 20’s
2nd Place: #140, Hoffman, Night on “WEST”ern 17th Street
Zone 10:
1st Place: #141, Sutera, Celebrating the Greatest Generation
2nd Place: #11, Heenan, Go For the Gold!
3rd Place: #32, Larkin, Gillian’s Island
Zone 11:
1st Place: #142, Ruh, OC Toes in the Sand-Country Beach Concert for Heroes
2nd Place: #95, O’Flynn, Space Jam
3rd Place TIE: #110, Huber, OHANA-Means Family in Hawaiian & #107, Tolbert, Super Heroes Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Zone 12:
1st Place: #146, Votta, Don’t Worry, Beach Happy!
2nd Place: #55, Cassidy, Team USA
3rd Place: #144, Hill, Olympics
Zone 13:
1st Place: 111, Coluzzi, Parade of Heroes
2nd Place: #120 Van Stone, God Bless Our Heroes
3rd Place: #145, Rafetto, Under Construction
Zone 14 (Best Condo/Commercial):
1st Place: #148, Harbor House Condos, Go For the Gold…Harbor House Strong!
2nd Place: #36, Bay Club Condos, Olympics…Let the Games Begin!
3rd Place: #68, Bay Village Condos, It’s a Happy New year in Ocean City!
