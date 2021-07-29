Sections of Shore Road closing in Linwood for utility work

LINWOOD — A detour will be in effect along multiple sections of Shore Road for utility work by the NJ American Water Company.
The detour will be in effect 7 a.m.-5 p.m. beginning until August 2 until further notice. The affected area will be between Monroe and Patcong avenues.
Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route. Police and traffic directors will be on site to assist motorists.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit www.aclink.org.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.