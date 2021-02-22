 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Section of Wellington Avenue in Ventnor closed after sewer pipe leak
1 comment

Section of Wellington Avenue in Ventnor closed after sewer pipe leak

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

A section of Wellington Avenue in Ventnor was closed Sunday after the Atlantic County Utilities Authority learned of a leak in a sewer pipe.

The street is closed between Dorset and Victoria avenues, and will remain closed until repairs are completed, according to a release from the ACUA.

Detours are in place to enable access to the Ventnor shopping plaza and Atlantic City. Vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic are prohibited in this area of Wellington Avenue, according to ACUA Communications Manager Amy Menzel.

Menzel said the ACUA’s contractor in charge of the repair arrived on site to assess the situation and has initiated repair work. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, local health departments and the office of emergency management have all been notified.

Menzel said the break has no impact on the quality of drinking water, but water testing may be conducted as a precaution near the leak.

If recreation activities in nearby waterways would be temporarily suspended, notification will be posted, Menzel said.

Menzel also asked that Ventnor, Margate and Longport residents conserve water to help minimize the amount of wastewater that would sent through the area where the leak is located.

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179

MMelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spain police rescue migrants hidden in containers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Production Director

Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News