Section of Wellington Avenue in Ventnor closed after sewer pipe leak

A section of Wellington Avenue in Ventnor was closed Sunday after the Atlantic County Utilities Authority learned of a leak in a sewer pipe.

The street is closed between Dorset and Victoria avenues, and will remain closed until repairs are completed, according to a release from the ACUA.

Detours are in place to enable access to the Ventnor shopping plaza and Atlantic City. Vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic are prohibited in this area of Wellington Avenue, according to ACUA Communications Manager Amy Menzel.

Menzel said the ACUA’s contractor in charge of the repair arrived on site to assess the situation and has initiated repair work. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, local health departments and the office of emergency management have all been notified.

Menzel said the break has no impact on the quality of drinking water, but water testing may be conducted as a precaution near the leak.

If recreation activities in nearby waterways would be temporarily suspended, notification will be posted, Menzel said.

Menzel also asked that Ventnor, Margate and Longport residents conserve water to help minimize the amount of wastewater that would sent through the area where the leak is located.

