Section 8 vouchers for Stanley Holmes Village residents will limit new recipients

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Housing Authority will use Section 8 housing vouchers intended for new applicants to serve residents of the troubled Stanley Holmes Village, an official said Monday.

"These aren't new. They are what we have in stock," said Stephanie Marshall, chair of the Board of Directors of the Atlantic City Housing Authority and a city councilwoman, in a Monday interview.

Part-time Executive Director John Clarke, however, said the authority has asked the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to issue additional vouchers.

Marshall had first announced the vouchers would be given to any Stanley Holmes Village resident who wanted one, at a Nov. 29 meeting between the city and residents of the village. But it was not clear then how the authority would obtain additional vouchers.

Marshall said Monday the authority has not opened up a waiting list for Section 8 vouchers for more than a year, and those on a prior waiting list have been served.

The number of vouchers is unlikely to cover everyone in the 420-unit village, however.

"We have at least 100," Marshall said of vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which enable low-income residents to find housing through the private market. HUD pays for a portion of the rent.

Rather than open up a new waiting list for the unused vouchers, they will be used to relocate Stanley Holmes Village residents who want to use them, Marshall said.

No one from HUD responded to requests for comment Monday.

Heat and hot water have been sporadic at the public housing complex off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for years, and residents have complained of infestations of mice and roaches, and problems with mold, broken appliances and general decay.

Olga Pomar of South Jersey Legal Services, which is representing some residents who are suing over conditions there, said late Monday she believes the heat was working after a third boiler was fixed.

“Last week the heat and hot water supply was sporadic," Pomar said. "The Housing Authority’s contractor put the third boiler on line Friday afternoon, and I haven’t heard of any disasters since then.”

Pomar said she is still worried about the state of underground pipes there that provide heat and hot water. They are old and prone to burst when under pressure, she said.

Earlier Monday resident Maria Holman said she had hot water but not heat, and was relying on space heaters.

There is a Housing Authority board meeting Thursday, and Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, who represents residents of Stanley Holmes Village, has requested the board vote to refund residents their November rent because of lack of heat and hot water.

The Housing Authority plans to replace Stanley Holmes Village, parts of which date back to 1936, in the next several years.

Clarke has said he was hired this fall to try to get the authority’s operations in order. He replaced interim Executive Director Denise Gordy, who replaced long-time Executive Director Tom Hannon, who resigned in summer 2021.

Also that summer HUD put the Housing Authority on "zero threshold" status, meaning it must get permission from HUD to spend any money.

Meanwhile, ongoing lack of heat and hot water this fall caused Mayor Marty Small to declare an emergency at Stanley Holmes Village, and to begin providing trash pick up services to the property.

Small is holding a press conference Tuesday to announce more city action on the issue.

The authority has notified HUD of its intention to use its existing vouchers for Stanley Holmes Village residents who wish to leave, Marshall said.

"We are making them aware of what we plan to do," Marshall said. "A lot of things like paying bills, and RFPs (requests for proposal) we have to get their permission," but not for this, she said.