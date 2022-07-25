“Secret Life of Gardens: Aviary Aspirations” dance show coming to Long Beach Island in August

An internationally recognized dance company is coming to Long Beach Island next month.

The Art of Motion Dance Theater Company will present “Secret Life of Gardens: Aviary Aspirations” from 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 18. The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts + Sciences will be hosting the show, according to a news release that the foundation issued Sunday.

Art of Motion, an internationally recognized nonprofit, seeks to connect “art organizations, managers, presenters and audiences” to create performances tailored to unique themes important to its partners.

Lynn Needle, founder and artistic director of Arts of Motions, developed the show that will play in August. An LBIF news release describes the show as “nature myth embedded with a scientific lecture” saying it will feature solo, duet and trio performances to display the “ephemeral nature of the Garden.” Original scores of electronic, orchestral and jazz music will complement costuming by Annie Hickman. Performers will include Janette Dishuk, principle dancer; Francis Lawrence, who has just recently returned from an international tour in “An American in Paris” and former dancer for the Australian Ballet; and Needle, herself a former soloist in the Nikolais Dance Theatre who has toured across multiple continents and over 40 states in the U.S. She has received Mellon Grant for a residency in Mexico, multiple Lifetime Achievement awards and has performed on PBS.

Laura Felleman Fattal, a PhD who researches education reform, cultural dialogue and critical global art history, will be delivering a lecture at points during the performance. According to the news release, Fattal was excited to join with Arts of Motion and the LBIF and sees art as a tool to address “societal and community needs.” Fattal and Needle authored a paper titled “Aviary Aspirations” that explored the relationship between dance and science. The paper was recently published in the Journal of Dance Education and presented at the international conference for the American Education Research Association in San Diego.

There will be a Q&A session with the artists after the show.

Those seeking to learn more information can visit ibifoundation.org, call 609-494-1241 or come to the foundation office at 120 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach.

Tickets, available at the LBIF website or front desk, are $30 for adults and $10 for children 12 years old and younger. LBIF members will receive a 15% discount.