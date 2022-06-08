Second round of Ocean City lifeguard tryouts planned next weekend

OCEAN CITY — Perspective rookie lifeguards wanting to try out for city's beach patrol can do so June 18, weather permitting.
Tryouts will be moved to June 19 in the event of inclement weather, Ocean City spokesperson Doug Bergen said Wednesday.
Tryouts consist of an interview, 500-meter ocean swim, 500-meter ocean paddleboard course and a half-mile beach run that must be completed in under 3 minutes and 45 seconds, Bergen said.
Rookie guards must be at least 16 years or older by Aug. 1, 2021, and pass a physical before their tryout spot, Bergen said.
The class trying out for the patrol June 18 will add to 15 rookie guards hired June 4. The June 18 tryouts offer candidates unable to perform in the first set another chance of making the squad, Bergen said.
