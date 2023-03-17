EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County health officials on Friday confirmed the second case of rabies in a raccoon in 2023.

The raccoon was found in the backyard of a School House Road property by the owners' two dogs, officials said in a news release. Animal control removed the raccoon, which was sent to a lab for testing.

The county Division of Public Health found the two dogs were current with their rabies vaccines, and both received boosters. The two homeowners handled the dogs after their encounter and also received post-exposure rabies vaccines, officials said.

The first confirmed rabies case of the year occurred last month in a raccoon in Absecon. Eleven confirmed cases were reported last year, detected in four skunks, three raccoons, one fox, one horse, one groundhog and a cat.

Rabies, which can be fatal, can be transmitted through direct contact with saliva through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose or mouth. Most human cases derive from a bite from an infected animal.

County officials reminded residents to wash any wound with soap and water if they’re bitten by an animal suspected of being infected with the virus, and to seek medical attention.

Bites should also be reported to the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.