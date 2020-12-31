Second marriage brings new name to Cape May County clerk

+3 Long election season finally over for most county candidates For most county candidates in the region, a long and exhausting election season has ended. C…

"When Rita walked through the door that day, we ended up talking for an hour and a half," Michael Rothberg said, "for what should have been a 15-minute courtesy call."

He followed up by sending a gift of Harry & David snacks to her office, and was about to call her to ask her out when the phone rang and Rita was calling him.

"She said, 'Would you like to go for coffee?'" he said. He jokes he asked her, "What about me made you think I was a cheap date?"

But it was another sign. His family had been in the restaurant and hotel business and ran an award-winning coffee house in Philadelphia, he said.

There was another similarity. Rita Rothberg's mother, Mae R. Ludlam, was a published writer about astrology. Michael Rothberg was serious about the subject and had his own astrologer, who did their charts and said the two were unusually compatible.

That was important to Rita Rothberg as well.

“I spent my childhood typing her manuscripts and articles,” Rita Rothberg said. “(Astrology) was a normal part of my life. It was the family business.”

They were married in May 2019.