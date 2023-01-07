Second dead whale in a month washes ashore in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A second humpback whale in less than a month has washed ashore in the resort.

Photos circulating on social media Saturday morning showed a whale in the shallow surf of Mississippi Avenue.

Sheila Dean, director of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, said a call came in about 8 a.m. about the whale. She said workers were on location that morning and afternoon to take samples from the whale that will be studied to help determine a cause of death.

Dean said the 30-foot whale is believed to be female, but that won't be determined until they study its internal organs.

She also believes the whale had only been dead a few days.

"(It) smelled bad, but anything dead smells bad. But the flesh seemed OK. When we cut into it, we could see that the flesh was still pretty fresh looking," Dean said.

Dean said a team of whale researchers and volunteers will aide in a necropsy starting Sunday. They will check its stomach contents and samples of other internal organs.

Then, the plan will be to bury the whale on the beach.

This is the second beached whale in Atlantic City within a month, and the third locally.

On Dec. 10, a dead humpback whale was found on the beach in Upper Township. Thirteen days later, a dead baby whale washed ashore on Chelsea Avenue in Atlantic City.

"It's a little much," Dean said, "although, we've had years where we had a lot of them and then years where there are none. It depends on what's going on in the ocean.

"We'll find out tomorrow (Sunday) hopefully what killed the whale. It's not always evident, especially when it's been bouncing around in the ocean for a while."