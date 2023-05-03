VINELAND — Chick-fil-A will be opening another location in the city Thursday.
The new, 5,147-square-foot-restaurant is located on Landis Avenue. The chain also has a location on South Delsea Drive.
Chick-fil-A has at least 20 restaurants in South Jersey, more than 50 in the state and more than 2,600 locations nationwide, according to the company's website.
The Landis Avenue Chick-fil-A will employ at least 100 full and part-time employees, according to a news release.
In celebration of the grand-opening Thursday, the Landis Avenue Chick-fil-A will give 100 local educators a free meal and make a $25,000 donation to Feeding America.
The restaurant will also take part in the company's Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, donating surplus food to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and other nonprofits.
The Chick-fil-A will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The chain's locations are always closed on Sundays.
