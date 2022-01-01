Second chances enabled Small to fulfill dream of becoming Atlantic City mayor

ATLANTIC CITY — Three men who gave him a second chance almost 30 years ago, keeping him moving toward success in spite of some mistakes, stood next to Mayor Marty Small Sr. as he took the oath of office for his first full term as mayor Saturday.

The three were his college basketball coach Gerry Matthews, of Monmouth County; his college Educational Opportunity Fund counselor Tony Bethel, of Atlantic City; and Harvey Kesselman, the president of what was then called Richard Stockton College.

“I’m going to challenge each and every one of you in 2022 to give people a chance. You never know the outcome of a chance,” Small said after being sworn in at a reorganization meeting at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Also with Small were his wife, La'Quetta, who started her new job as superintendent of the Atlantic City School District on Saturday; his children Jada, who turns 14 on Sunday, and Marty Small Jr., 11; and several other relatives.

Small was dismissed from Stockton after his freshman year in 1993, when he failed a math class, he said. But Matthews stood up for him and convinced Kesselman to let him back into school if Small took one class and got an A, or two classes and got at least Bs.