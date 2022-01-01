 Skip to main content
Second chances enabled Small to fulfill dream of becoming Atlantic City mayor
Second chances enabled Small to fulfill dream of becoming Atlantic City mayor

010222-pac-nws-acreorg

“I’m going to challenge each and every one of you in 2022 to give people a chance. You never know the outcome of a chance,” Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said after being sworn in during Saturday's reorganization meeting at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

ATLANTIC CITY — Three men who gave him a second chance almost 30 years ago, keeping him moving toward success in spite of some mistakes, stood next to Mayor Marty Small Sr. as he took the oath of office for his first full term as mayor Saturday.

The three were his college basketball coach Gerry Matthews, of Monmouth County; his college Educational Opportunity Fund counselor Tony Bethel, of Atlantic City; and Harvey Kesselman, the president of what was then called Richard Stockton College.

“I’m going to challenge each and every one of you in 2022 to give people a chance. You never know the outcome of a chance,” Small said after being sworn in at a reorganization meeting at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Also with Small were his wife, La'Quetta, who started her new job as superintendent of the Atlantic City School District on Saturday; his children Jada, who turns 14 on Sunday, and Marty Small Jr., 11; and several other relatives.

Small was dismissed from Stockton after his freshman year in 1993, when he failed a math class, he said. But Matthews stood up for him and convinced Kesselman to let him back into school if Small took one class and got an A, or two classes and got at least Bs.

“Tony Bethel and I walked around the campus, looking at the electives,” Small said, eventually choosing to take a class in music appreciation.

“I sat on my Virginia Avenue porch all summer long and listened to Beethoven. … At the end of the day I got an A, and Harvey stuck to his word," Small said.

The three men who helped him made him live on campus from then on, he said, as the bus commute had resulted in his skipping math classes freshman year. From then on he kept his grades up, Small said, and succeeded as a student and athlete.

Small hid the dismissal from school from his mother, who was dying of ovarian cancer, and other family members, he said. His mom died in 1995.

The rest of the family didn't find out he almost lost his chance at a college education until 2014, when he received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Stockton and spoke openly about his freshman-year struggles.

“Without that chance, I know in my heart of hearts I wouldn’t be standing here today as mayor,” Small said. “If those two juries didn’t have a fair mind to give me a chance, I wouldn’t be standing here today."

Small was referring to the two juries who acquitted him of charges of voter fraud in the early 2000s.

Councilman George Tibbitt, who participated virtually, had already been sworn in earlier. He was again selected council president by a 5-4 vote. Councilman Aaron "Sporty" Randolph was also nominated.

“We've got a lot of things happening in the upcoming year ... a lot of development that will change the way this city looks forever. It’s going to be our fingerprints on it for eternity,” Tibbitt said. “We are going to be in the history books for a lot of good things if we make all the right choices and work together.”

Councilman Kaleem Shabazz was reelected council vice president.

Also sworn in were new council members Stephanie Marshall and Bruce Weekes, who ran on a ticket with Small and Tibbitt. Marshall voted for Tibbitt for council president, but Weekes voted for Randolph.

There was a time Small considered exiting politics. That was in 2017, when he won the Democratic primary for mayor at the polls but lost to Frank Gilliam after mail-in votes were counted. Gilliam went on to resign in disgrace, and Small was at first his appointed replacement, then won an election to fill Gilliam's last year as mayor, then finally won a four-year term in November.

"I had a conversation with Coach Matthews. I said, 'I'm done,'" Small said of his disappointment in 2017.

Again, Matthews kept him going.

"He said, 'You'd better not quit,'" Small said. It was an emotional conversation, Small said, and it kept him from giving up. "That’s the story. Take a chance. Bet on yourself and never give up."

"I stand here today in the office of mayor for a four-year term. That is truly a blessing," Small said to the 100 or so residents and staff members present. "We need your support in a big way. If I win, we win, Atlantic City wins."

010222-pac-nws-acreorg

Marshall

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

ONLINE

See video from Atlantic City's reorganization meeting at PressofAC.com.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

