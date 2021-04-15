Second building at aviation park may soon be half leased before ground broken

A major aviation company is interested in taking almost half of the space at the planned second building of the National Aviation Research and Technology Park, board President Howard Kyle said Thursday.

“We can’t go into who they are specifically,” Kyle told members of the board at their quarterly meeting. “It’s a major aviation company looking for 16,000 square feet.”

He said the company hasn’t signed an agreement but has indicated it would like to be in the space by January 2023.

“It’s tight but doable,” Kyle said of building the planned two-story, 40,000-square-foot building estimated to cost $11 million. “This will have more flex space, and tenants will have a say in how it is designed.”

Atlantic County gets $3M federal grant for 2nd aviation building The U.S. Economic Development Authority has awarded a $3 million grant to Atlantic County to…

Unlike the first building, which “we had to work hard to get tenants, companies are now looking to be at the (second) building,” Kyle said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Economic Development Authority recently awarded a $3 million grant to Atlantic County toward construction of a second building at the park in Egg Harbor Township. The park is located within a designated federal Opportunity Zone, which allows for tax cuts and economic development in areas deemed distressed.