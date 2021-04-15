 Skip to main content
Second building at aviation park may soon be half leased before ground broken
062019_nws_aviation

The National Aviation Research and Technology Park in Egg Harbor Township so far consists of one building at the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center.

 Edward Lea / Staff photographer

A major aviation company is interested in taking almost half of the space at the planned second building of the National Aviation Research and Technology Park, board President Howard Kyle said Thursday.

“We can’t go into who they are specifically,” Kyle told members of the board at their quarterly meeting. “It’s a major aviation company looking for 16,000 square feet.”

He said the company hasn’t signed an agreement but has indicated it would like to be in the space by January 2023.

“It’s tight but doable,” Kyle said of building the planned two-story, 40,000-square-foot building estimated to cost $11 million. “This will have more flex space, and tenants will have a say in how it is designed.”

Unlike the first building, which “we had to work hard to get tenants, companies are now looking to be at the (second) building,” Kyle said.

The U.S. Economic Development Authority recently awarded a $3 million grant to Atlantic County toward construction of a second building at the park in Egg Harbor Township. The park is located within a designated federal Opportunity Zone, which allows for tax cuts and economic development in areas deemed distressed.

The NARTP will assign land to the Atlantic County Improvement Authority, which applied for the grant. The Improvement Authority will construct the new building and lease it to an Opportunity Zone investment group, Atlantic County O3 LLC. The investment group will provide the remainder of the financing, the county has said, and will operate and manage the building.

ACO3 partners Len Schwartz and Chuck Lesnick have said the second building will broaden and diversify the county economy.

The project will also help strengthen Atlantic County’s growing aviation cluster, attract additional investment and help bring diversification to the regional economy, county Executive Dennis Levinson said.

The project is expected to generate an additional 165 technology-based jobs. The first NARTP building was completed in 2019 and is fully occupied. It resulted in 300 new jobs, according to the county.

Recently the Federal Aviation Administration announced that under a multiyear agreement, NASA will use workspace at the first NARTP building for Advanced Air Mobility projects, intended to move people and cargo between places previously not served or underserved by aviation.

The FAA also announced in early March that it will begin testing technologies aimed at preventing manned aircraft from colliding with drones. Woolpert Aviation, a tenant at the NARTP, is working on that project at Atlantic City International Airport.

