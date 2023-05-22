The second annual Galloway Arts Festival was held May 6 inside Historic Smithville Village and featured student musical performances throughout the day.
The event was organized by Absegami High School’s Tri-M Music Honors Society.
The day featured all kinds of musical performances, ranging from drum circles to vocal showcases, and the Absegami Jazz Band performed by the lake to close out the event.
Additional activities included craft stations, face painting and art exhibits. Admission was free.
“Thank you to Smithville for hosting us and giving us the perfect venue," band director Patrick O’Keefe said in a release. "The feedback from the community has been so positive and we are proud to shed such a positive light on our students.”
For more information about Absegami High School, visit absegami.net.
