Second annual Duck Derby makes big splash in Margate

MARGATE — Although it is still a new event, the Margate community is taking to it like ducks to water.

The Margate Business Association hosted its second annual Duck Derby on Sunday. Scores of families flocked to Ray Scott’s Deck for dancing, corn hole and an array of duck-themed activities while cheering on their rubber ducks during the climatic derby race.

MBA President Ed Berger said he was encouraged by the energy at the derby.

“It was a great event,” Berger said just after the derby concluded. “We raised a lot of money for the MBA.”

About 300 people gathered at Ray Scott’s Deck, and the MBA had sold 1,499 derby tickets, each one with a number corresponding to a rubber duck in the derby. (Berger, who helped drop the rubber ducks into the water, said he declined to buy a ticket so there would be no appearances of “fowl play.”) The tickets sold for $5 each, with a person getting every fifth ticket they bought for free. There was also duck-themed merchandise on sale, including duck hats for $10 and duck-beak whistles for $2.

Julie Montagino, of Broomall, Pennsylvania, came to the derby with her family, including her children, Henry and Madelyn. Henry, 5, said he liked watching the boats on the water as they dropped off the rubber ducks. Although his family did not buy any tickets, he was immersed in one of the duck-themed games to the side, where you fished a rubber duck off a track. Madelyn, 3, indicated she was having fun, too.

“It’s something to do, and it’s not really a beach day,” Julie Montagino said, referring to the overcast weather. “Perfect outing for the family.”

The inaugural Margate Duck Derby had a considerably smaller turnout than Sunday's. Berger said last year’s event had participation depressed by heavy rain — fine weather for a duck, but apparently not for a duck derby.

“We got a real break this year, nice light breeze, right tide,” Berger said.

Christian Varalli and Vernoica Varalli, of Voorhees, Camden County, were there with their children, Harper, 5; Alessia, 3; and Mila, 2. Harper said she liked ducks and liked to feed them, and all the children were enthusiastic about the race.

“It’s feeling involved in the community, it’s coming out to something different,” Vernoica Varalli said.

The family came with a competitive spirit. Each family member bought a duck ticket, and they were all confident about their chances.

“Our ducks are going to make all the other ducks sink,” Christian Varalli said, laughing. “I’m here to win, no doubt.”

The rubber ducks were taken by boat into the bay between Ray Scott’s Deck and the Washington Avenue pier and dropped onto a track in the water. They bobbed along the water and were kept in their lane by kayakers to the side. The person who bought a ticket for the first-place duck was set to win $1,000, with those who had tickets on the second and third-place finishers wining $500 and $250, respectively.

After the duck derby concluded, there was a children’s chicken-dance competition organized by USA DJ. The radio station 95.1 WAYV was also on hand playing music during the derby and letting attendees try their hand in its DJ for a Day tent.

Beth and Rob Grimes, of Potomac, Maryland, were there with their grandson Lane Selman, 4, and his mother, Laruen. Lane said he enjoyed the race and thought the ducks were fast, while his family reflected on the welcoming atmosphere of the derby.

“I love the way it brings the whole community together,” Beth Grimes said.

The community draw of the event was apparent. Angela Costello, of Sewell, Gloucester County, said she was passing by with her daughters when she saw the derby.

“It’s amazing to be out near the water to enjoy family time on a beautiful day in August,” Costello said.

“I wanted to see what was happening,” added daughter Ciana Costello, 7, while standing alongside her 8-year-old sister, Cecilia.

Sherrie Savett, who is from Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, also appreciated the family atmosphere, having come out to the derby with her family. She had nine children and grandchildren staying with her in her beach house in Longport.

“We enjoy the beauty of the ocean, the bay, the small towns, all the outdoor activities,” Savett said. “It’s just a sheer pleasure to be here.”

“The whole year we look forward to it,” added her 11-year-old granddaughter Ariel Borer, of Miami.

Berger thanked the city for its support of the MBA. He also credited MBA staff, MBA associate Wendy Sotera and Ray Scott's Deck, which hosted the event and provided some of the boats used for the launch.

“We absolutely couldn’t have done it without them,” Berger said.

Berger said the proceeds would benefit the other community functions of the MBA, including its scholarship funds.

“We do a lot of great events here in the city,” Berger said.