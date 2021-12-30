Seaview Harbor residents lose appeal in NJ Supreme Court, must stay in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The township's refusal to let the Seaview Harbor section leave to become part of Longport was not arbitrary or unreasonable, according to a decision released Wednesday by the Appellate Division of the New Jersey Supreme Court.
The decision upheld a 2020 ruling by Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez. It effectively kills a years-long attempt by a group of homeowners to sever ties with the sprawling township and join the tiny barrier island community across the bay from it.
Seaview Harbor community members had argued they were located too far from the rest of the township and had more in common with nearby Longport.
But the township argued their leaving would harm the remaining residents.
The only benefit, the township argued, would be to Seaview Harbor residents whose property tax bills would fall dramatically.
Longport does not have a school system to support.
Township Mayor Paul Hodson said in a Thursday news release that he was pleased with the outcome and felt the judicial system "upheld what the Township strongly believed was the fair and just outcome for all of Egg Harbor Township residents."
The 92-home Seaview Harbor community between Somers Point and Longport off the Longport causeway is valued at about $100 million, according to court documents.
Mendez’s opinion had said Egg Harbor Township would lose $95.4 million in tax ratables, translating to an annual loss of $505,500 in municipal tax revenue and an annual loss of $1.8 million in revenue to township schools.
The average Seaview Harbor homeowner, on the other hand, would save almost $18,000 in property taxes a year, based on 2015 numbers.
In 2015, it said the average property assessment in Seaview Harbor was $873,700.
Based on 2014 numbers, Mendez said, the average annual property tax bill would fall from $20,755 to $3,347.
Mendez said court decisions have not favored allowing deannexation in pursuit of tax savings, also called “tax shopping.”
The township news release said some residents of Seaview Harbor started the deannexation effort following a property revaluation in 2013.
After 2½ years and more than 30 days of hearings, the release said, the township's Planning Board recommended that the petition be denied to avoid significant harm to the social and economic well-being of the remaining township residents.
The Township Committee accepted the recommendation and refused the request, so the group sued to force the township to let it secede.
Had Seaview Harbor won the lawsuit, Longport would have had to approve the neighborhood joining the municipality. Longport Mayor Nick Russo had said he would leave the question up to voters in a referendum.
Former Egg Harbor Township Mayor James “Sonny” McCullough, who lived in Seaview Harbor for decades while mayor, has said he had warned the residents not to waste their money pursuing secession.
McCullough has since moved to Atlantic City.
“For many years, my neighbors in Seaview Harbor asked me about the move to Longport, which would save a great deal of (property) tax dollars because there is no school in Longport,” said McCullough. “I told them not to waste their money — judges will never rule in their favor.”
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
