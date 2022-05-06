Seaview Bay Course renovations finished ahead of LPGA's return

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Improvements to Seaview Resort & Spa's Bay Course have been completed in time for an increased influx of visitors and next month's ShopRite LPGA Classic , the resort said Friday.

Turco Golf, a state golf course construction company, performed $700,000 worth of work to the course, rebuilding the course's greenside bunkers and installing a high-end drainage system. The improvements will minimizing washouts, reduce maintenance needs and improve playability for golfers, Seaview said.

Additionally, nearly 15,000 square feet of cart paths were replaced.

“The Bay Course is looking refreshed and verdant, and we’re excited to welcome back our members and guests to experience the new bunkers moving into our busiest season,” said Alex McGann, gold direct at Seaview Hotel & Golf Club.

While the resort prepares to welcome a summer influx of visitors, the improvements will also be seen by pros on the LPGA, when the tour's well known tournament returns to the course June 10-12.

French golfer Céline Boutier is the tournament's defending champion.

The ShopRite LPGA Classic, presented by ACER, is the longest running professional sports event in Atlantic City, having debuted in 1986.

“We’re also looking forward to welcoming back the best LPGA players in the world to Seaview for the 2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic in June so they can experience this Bay Course enhancement," McGann added.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.